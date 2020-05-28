Henry Cavill contemplates return to be Superman for Warner Bros – Film and Tv – Culture

Henry Cavill is negotiating with Warner Bros. his return to the big screen as Superman, reported this Wednesday the portal Deadline.

For the moment, it is not clear whether the british would be Superman with a cameo in a movie focused on another character or if, on the contrary, the superhero flying back with a paper weight on a treadmill.

Cavill gave life to Superman in “Man of Steel” (2013), “Batman v Superman” (2016) and “Justice League” (2017).

The actor, who last year triumphed with the fantasy series of the Netflix “The Witcher”, had already left the door open to return to fly like Superman. “The layer is still in the closet. Is still mine”, said last November in the journal Men’s Health.

“I have not renounced this role. There is still a lot that I have to give by Superman. A lot of stories that do. A lot of deep and honest truths of the character in which I want to enter. I want to reflect the comics. That is important to me. There is much justice to be done in relation to Superman. The status is: ‘you’ll see’,” he said.

This possibility that Cavill again to give life to Superman comes a week after Zack Snyder announced that his mysterious assembly of “Justice League” will be released in 2021 on HBO Max.

This was a victory notable for fans of the movies of DC Comics, who for years have claimed in the social networks, under the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, see the light the vision of Snyder about that movie, starring Henry Cavill (Superman), Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ezra Miller (The Flash) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg).

The soap opera of “Justice League” is pretty convoluted. Snyder, who had led the not very successful “Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, appeared also as the producer of “Justice League”, a tape that would gather all the superhero movies from DC Comics in an attempt to create a universe interlaced films as did his rival Marvel.

However, Snyder, who was the big brain behind the film adaptations of DC Comics, retired in the last phase of production of “Justice League” because of the suicide of their daughter Autumn.

Also departed from the project Deborah Snyder, wife of Snyder and regular collaborator as a producer on the projects of her husband. Joss Whedon (“The Avengers”, 2012) is incorporated then as a substitute to lead the post-production of “Justice League” and the filming of some additional scenes.

“Justice League” was a failure at the box office (it grossed 658 million dollars, and from an estimated budget of 300 million) and did not receive the support of the critical (it has only a 40% positive opinions in the aggregator of movie reviews Rotten Tomatoes).

In this context, many followers of DC Comics felt that the original vision of Snyder was much darker than the tape finally came to the big screen and argued that it had perverted the true nature of the project.

There he started the campaign #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, which was growing on the social networks until even the stars of the movies of DC Comics as Gal Gadot or Ben Affleck came to tuitearlo to ask that it be presented to the assembly of Snyder.