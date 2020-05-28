Gymnast Gabby Douglas ‘ complaint abuse: “For years we have manipulated to keep silent” | Sports

The champion u.s. olympic gymnastics Gabby Douglas has revealed this Tuesday, you have been the victim of sexual abuse exmédico of the national team, Larry Nassar, joining two other stellar gymnasts who accused the doctor of sexual misconduct.

Douglas, double olympic gold medallist at London 2012 in the contest for individual and team, repeating the same metal for teams in Rio 2016, made the revelation in his account of Instagram after her controversial statement last week in which he assured that “dressing sexy attracts the wrong audience”.

“That would be like saying that because the tights we used, it was our fault that Larry Nassar abuse us. I did not share publicly my experiences and many other things because for years we have manipulated to keep silent and, honestly, some things were extremely painful,” he warned.

Douglas was heavily criticized on social media after issuing a tweet in response to his ex-partner have picked Aly Raisman, who, at the beginning of November revealed sexual abuse of Nassar.

Raisman had asked for the order of the humiliation of victims of sexual assault, claiming that the way a woman is dressed should not have any influence on how they see the charges.

Douglas, however, responded by affirming that women had the “responsibility to dress modestly and be stylish. Dress in a sexy/sexual attracts the crowd wrong,” wrote Douglas in a tweet that was later deleted.

Douglas later apologized, and in an additional statement on Tuesday titled “please, listen to my heart”, pointed out that his comments were not intended to be a criticism of Raisman.

In turn, the representative for Douglas confirmed to USA Today that the gymnast had been one of the victims of mr. Nassar. In addition to Raisman and Douglas, the gymnast american McKayla Maroney, 21, also revealed that Nassar sexually abused her under the guise of a medical treatment.

Nassar, 54 years old, he was involved with USA Gymnastics for nearly three decades and worked with gymnasts in the country in four Olympic Games. The doctor, on remand, pleaded guilty to charges of child pornography and is liable to a minimum sentence of 25 years under an agreement with the prosecution for the confession of at least 22 criminal charges for sexual abuse against a minor.

The case of mr. Nassar was part of a broader scandal that forced the resignation of the head of gymnastics from the USA, Steve Penny, last year. Penny was accused by the victims do not promptly report to the authorities about the accusations of sexual abuse.

In December of 2016, the newspaper Indianapolis Star revealed that 368 children and young people who are members of clubs affiliated to the federation of gymnastics had been the victims of sexual abuse in the past 20 years.

