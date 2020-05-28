Excesses and the million dollar rip-off of the “black widow” of the sport: as well he lost his fortune Dennis Rodman

In his successful and eventful career in the NBA, Dennis Rodman garnered five rings champion, led seven years ago the statistics in regards to rebounds and was part of the legendary dynasty of the Chicago Bulls, along with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, as reflected in the grossing documentary series The Last Dance. Only on the basis of their income as a basket player, met with around 27 million dollars. However, in 2012, their legal advisors, declared that he was in “bankruptcy”.

How do a machine to generate money as the Worm, which, he dabbled as an actor in the film, which collected hundreds of thousands of dollars by presences, which led to its figure outside of the borders of the united States, saw to empty your bank account to the point of not being able to pay the child support for your children?

We have to accept that Rodman was not precisely organized with your finances. The waste, the holidays, 19 years of ups and downs in his addiction to drugs (his last hospitalization to be treated dates of 2017), the travel crowd (as vacation express to Las Vegas in the middle of the last season of the dynasty Chicago Bulls portrayed in the documentary series) mined your heritage. Also fines during his career: the most high has reached the sum of $ 200,000.

There is also to append his divorces and the respective agreements: in 1999, after only one year of formal relationship with Carmen Electra, and in 2004, with Michelle Moyer, with whom he has two children.

Rodman, 59 years: controversial, flamboyant, and an out-of-series, with five rings of the NBA

However, even after he retired, was able to generate USD $ 1,000,000 in annual presence at events, or even officiating a DJ in the discos. But handed the management of his fortune to the baptized “black widow” of the athletes. And saw how, years after, is gone the money that has been produced.

It was called Peggy Ann Fulford. Or Peggy Ann Kingwhen she took the surname of her husband at the time of its heyday. But he had several names, according to your convenience. In reality, he was born as Peggy Ann Barard, in 1958. In 2000, a mutual friend introduced him to a Worm, and a society began to be based.

The parchments that said hold Peggy Ann seducían up to a figure like Rodman. He claimed to have a engineering degree from Georgia Tech and have attended the Harvard business school. Having a portfolio of customers of over 30 athletes, plus doctors, lawyers, and an aerospace engineer, who advised financially. Said work with names such as the basketball players Jermaine O’neal and Shawn Marion, the actor Cuba Gooding Junior and football star Marvin Jones.

With the time, when he fell into disgrace, all of them denied the relationship. Also it was found that the diplomas were drawn paper. But the Worm believed in Peggy Ann, her husband, in King Management Group. “Building generational wealth”, was the slogan. Also followed the singing of the sirens other figures of the NBA, as Travis Best, and Rashad McCants; or, star of the NFL, like Lex Hilliard and Ricky Williams.

“She could make anyone feel like a million dollars,” said one of the victims to Sports Illustrated, in an extensive research on the “black widow”. The King won the trust of Rodman. We generated events and what accompanied them; even Elkin King was present in some of the meetings with Kim jong-un, the controversial leader of North Korea.

Such was the level of trust, that the husband of Peggy Ann he knew how to find Rodman cooking the leftovers in the kitchen of his home at 7 in the morning, just back from a long and intense nightsince I knew the security code for the back door of the mansion of his authorised representative.

With the excuse to protect their desbandes financial advisor took control of the bank accounts of the wing pivot and retained the debit card. On the day that he entered the Hall of Fame of the NBA, in April of 2011, Rodman spent part of the speech: “Peggy King, Elkin King, these boys, the family, to me they are taking care of these days. Thanks”.

Peggy Ann, at the time of being incarcerated (Photo: New Orleans Police)

But the strange doings of King Management Group began to come to light in 2012. One day, Rodman called his lawyer Bradford Cohen asking him why he had cut the light in the condominium in Florida where he resided, and that Peggy Ann had helped to buy. Almost simultaneously, he discovered that the payments had expired in a life insurance policy of 5 million dollars.

More: his ex-wife denounced him at the court of Orange County by running up $ 800,000 in debt for the support of the children. It was there when their legal representatives as stated in “bankruptcy” and reported that his health was impaired.

Perhaps, the straw that broke the camel’s back was when detected a spending strong at Victoria’s Secret. “I’ve never been there,” he said to a friend. In effect, something was wrong. And a lot of it had to do Peggy Ann. In cascade, the injured parties by the adviser began to denounce it. According to Sports Illustrated, we detected 85 bank accounts through which diverted money, in addition to 20 corporations ghosts registered in different states, many with names associated with the Worm: Dennis Rodman Group LLC, Dennis Rodman Group & Associates LLC, and Dennis Rodman Inc.

The former star of the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls said goodbye to Peggy Ann through a tough letter, whose charges gave the lie to the accused: “I have been with him in good times and in bad”. Rodman, one of the most harmed by the false adviser, claimed a compensation of 5.7 million dollars. The judge of the cause, the sent ten years to prisiòn and ordered that he went back to the basket player USD 1.243.579.

Peggy Ann Fulford, King or Barard was confined to the prison in Aliceville, an installation of low security for women, located four hours north of New Orleans. “I feel I have done things that are wrong. I didn’t do it maliciously. It was something that simply went out of my control, and a lie led to another; a deception, to the other”, sought redemption.

