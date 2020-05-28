‘Emma.’: Color, humor, and trouble loving in the new trailer for the adaptation of Jane Austen – movie News

The film, directed by Autumn de Wilde, who is starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Johnny Flynn. It premieres march 6th!

Emma. Tru00e1iler “,”duration”:97,”view_count”:3298,”added_at”:{“date”:”2020-01-17 12:39:00.000000″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”Europe/Madrid”},”metas”:{“genre_main_movie”:({“name”:”Romu00e1ntico”,”id”:”13024″},{“name”:”Drama”,”id”:”13008″},{“name”:”Comedia”,”id”:”13005″}),”id_main_movie”:269021,”image_main_movie”:”/pictures/19/12/16/12/14/4039024.jpg”,”localized_file_type”:”trailer”,”main_movie_type”:4002,”name_main_movie”:”Emma.”,”release_status_movie”:”Pru00f3ximamente (without date)”,”trans_file_type”:”Tru00e1iler”},”relatedEntityDistributor”:”Universal Pictures International Spain”,”relatedEntityDistributorId”:16193,”relatedEntityType”:”movie”,”relatedEntityTrackingIdentifier”:”269021-emma”,”relatedEntityTitle”:”Emma.”,”relatedEntityId”:269021,”genres”:({“id”:”13024″,”name”:”Romu00e1ntico”},{“id”:”13008″,”name”:”Drama”},{“id”:”13005″,”name”:”Comedia”}),”relatedEntityUrl”:”ACraHRACr0cDovL3d3dy5zZW5zYWNpbmuuy29tl3blbgljdwxhcy9wzwxpy3vsys0ynjkwmjev”,”mediaUrl”:”ACraHRACr0cDovL3d3dy5zZW5zYWNpbmuuy29tl3blbgljdwxhcy9wzwxpy3vsys0ynjkwmjevdhjhawxlci0xotu2ndmxns8=”}),”disablePreroll”:false,”disablePostroll”:false}”>

Emma.the adaptation of the comedy of Jane Austen, comes to theaters the March 6, and Universal Pictures has premiered the second trailer of the movie directed by Autumn de Wilde.

The photographer of artists such as Elliot Smith, Death Cab for Cutie, Fiona Apple and The White Stripes made his debut as a director, bringing to the big screen the story of Emma Woodhouse, a young, rich, pretty and smart that you decide to exploit to the maximum their skills matchmaker. The story of Emma serves, in addition, of satire on the social classes as the protagonist must assume the consequences of the disastrous results of their goings-on loving.

The film features the cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass (Glass)), Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), Josh O’connor (The Crown), Bill Nighy (The library), Mia Goth (The cure for welfare), Callum Turner (Fantastic animals: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Chloe Pirrie (Carnival Row), Miranda Hart (The Nutcracker and the Four Kingdoms), Rupert Graves (Sherlock) and Johnny Flynn (Vanity Fair). On these lines, don’t miss the trailer.