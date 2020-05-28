Note of Matías Lértora

Third installment of the “directors to take into account”, where we review the filmography of directors who are not so popular.

Just a couple of days you begin to roll, and with all the cast and technicians on location in Belfast (Ireland), postpuso indefinitely the shooting of the Northman, as a result of all that is going through the world in relation to the COVID-19.

The epic film of vikings set in the X Century, it starred Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Bill Skarsgård, Willem Dafoe, and Anya Taylor-Joy, and is the big bet of Robert Eggers to date.

Such is the challenge that he implies that it had to change from work mode and instead of doing everything alone, joined by collaborators to design the locations and decorate the sets.

Something more than common in the film industry, but separate until the time for the young filmmaker since his two films prior was able to handle himself by the simplicity.

What happens is that Eggers has a great past as a decorator and implementation of sets, (Art Director for the ranks of argentina, and Production Designer for the american).

Born in 1983 and raised in New Hampshire (USA), was formed in New York, first as actor and then as a director.

He worked in several productions, mostly short films of terror and in some episodes of TV programs.

In 2014, managed funds (dimensional) to be able to film his directorial debut, and with a lot of expertise built sets and costumes.

But the magic of The Witch (2015) is in the making, and photography. The whole lighting of the film is natural or with candles. There is no artificial light. A real (and difficult) feat.

Amen to that, the film manages to unsettle and to scare.

Of such a good reception and criticism it received at this year’s Sundance film Festival, was able to get a premiere in the united States and then international.

The name Eggers started to sound strong and in place to shoot a major film Studio, decided to redouble the bet.

In 2019, premiered at The Lighthouse, a supreme work of psychological thriller filmed in black-and-white format 1.19:1.

A film that conveys claustrophobia, madness and anxiety.

Two caretakers of a lighthouse on an island that is remote in the NINETEENTH Century come to the limits of sanity when they are not replaced in due time, and the weeks begin to run. The duel acting of Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe is impressive. You walk by all the sensations possible.

With nominations in almost all the awards, but ignored by the Academy, except for “Best cinematography”, the film was one of the most discussed and concluded in the circuit cinephile the last year. And

en was involved from the beginning in the whole construction of that world, above all in the lighthouse. “I’m very meticulous, everything takes me time. I am not fast”, told in an interview.

He is now facing for the first time to an environment which is unfamiliar: many locations and a lot of deployment.

In consequence, we are all waiting for the film that is described as “a story grim about a prince nordic who seeks revenge for the murder of his father,” like everything that challenges the filmography of this director.

