Criticism: Criticism of “The room” (“The Room”), Christian Volckman

premiered on Amazon Prime Video and you can also rent on platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Claro Video and Movistar Play this more than valuable and disturbing co-production european that is achieved with the alternative title of The room of desires .

The room / The room of desires (The RoomFrance-Luxembourg-Belgium/2019). Address: Christian Volckman. Cast: Olga Kurylenko, Kevin Janssens, Joshua Wilson, and John Flanders. Screenplay: Christian Volckman and Eric Forestier. Music: Raf Keunen. Photography: Reynald Capurro. Edit: Sophie Fourdrino. Duration: 99 minutes.

What an actress, a Ukrainian and an actor, a belgian speaking English in the film of a French director? If the formula seems to have ingredients that are incompatible, what is certain is that the script signed by the also filmmaker Christian Volckman (whose main background prior was the animation film Renaissance) and Eric Forestier is in charge of dispelling the prejudices.

The starting point is the same of hundreds of horror films (though here there will be more psychological elements, and fantastic own horror): the marriage of Matt (Kevin Janssens), a renowned plastic artist; and Kate (Olga Kurylenko), an attractive translator, comes to a gigantic, beautiful but decrepit mansion in a rural area. They have left New York after losing two pregnancies and plan to start there a new life. At a certain moment they discover the room of the title (secret and mysterious powers that he better not overtake), while almost at the same time, Matt learns that the previous owners were murdered by a young man who today (already old) remains in detention in a neuropsychiatric hospital.

That is the initial raise of a film well-built from a script precise and witty, with multiple turns of the screw that this time it won’t irritate but keep the interest of the viewer. A film worrying about the risk of asking too many desires, especially if they end up meeting…

