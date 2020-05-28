Criticism: Criticism of “Force Space” (“Space Force”) series, Steve Carell and Greg Daniels (Netflix)

Space Force (Space Force, United States/2020). Creators: Steve Carell and Greg Daniels. Address: Paul King, Tom Marshall and Daina Reid. Cast: Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Fred Willard, and Lisa Kudrow. Photograph: Simon Chapman. Edit: Rob Burnett. Production design: Susie Mancini. Series of ten half-hour episodes each available from this Friday, June 29, on Netflix.

Nonsense. That is the word that best describes Space Force. Then -whether to expand a little bit more – we could say that it is a fad and a waste of millionaires. But, at the same time, while accepting that we are faced with a failed project, it is also true that it leaves completely out of the norm, of the length and the predictability of so many products “impeccable”. In that sense, and taking into account that it is a series that hits a lot less of what fails, does not cease to be reivindicable in part because bet is always to the risk, delirium, and is not afraid (and sometimes falls into) the ridiculous.

Between the political satire of Dr. Strangelove or: how I learned to stop worrying and love the bombthe humor is innocent of Superagente 86the artifice of a sketch of Saturday Night Live and the exaltation of clumsiness (individual and social) of The Simpsonsthis new creation of the duo Steve Carell and Greg Daniels (don’t expect anything like The Office) has obvious references to the current american (especially to the growing confrontation with China or to the devotion for Twitter), but the tone is so absurd and winks so obvious that any serious analysis about it would be frustrating and meaningless.

The main problem of Space Forceanyway, do not spend as much by the greater or lesser political shrewdness, but because it is funny only sometimes, most of the characters are poorly developed and do not generate empathy, while the major conflicts cheater are too attractive.

The general Mark R. Naird (Carell) is designated to the front of the space agency of the title, where he must join forces with the doctor Adrian Mallory (John Malkovich), chief scientist of the base, to develop as quickly as possible to a lunar mission that will compete with another -rather more advanced – of the chinese. Meanwhile, this typical anti-hero that everything that can go wrong will temina leaving worse has to his wife Maggie (an underused Lisa Kudrow) in the prison and continued conflicts on the home front (the home) with her teenage daughter Erin (Diana Silvers). It should be noted that none of these storylines is minimally convincing, but -again – not for lack of effort in the attempt.

If the series (which has one of the last performances of Fred Willard as the father of Mark and grandfather of Erin) alternating episodes acceptable with other pathetic, the outcome seems to have been conceived -and produced – to the apurones. Is the closing “perfect” for a project that seems to have lost its way, being out of registry, or -to tone with your theme – exaggerated.

