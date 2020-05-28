Christina Aguilera on gender-based violence: “I Am a surviving member”



The singer showed excited after receiving a prize from a center for domestic violence shelter Credit: Instagram



Between tears,

Christina Aguilera



received the

award



“Heroine of the community” of the organization



that the fight against domestic violence,

The Shade Tree



and

he spoke of his tough family history



. The singer weighed in on the issue and said:”

I am a survivor



“.

The artist is 38-year-old won the remarkable recognition on the part of the organization that acts as a refuge in southern Nevada, the united States, the only one that remains open 24 hours a day to assist victims in the region. Aguilera rose to the occasion and told of his own experience, confessing that he grew up in a home affected by the violence. So much so that Christina does not have a relationship with his father, because he had aggressive behaviour against her and her family since I was little.

In the video that went up to his account of Instagram, will listen to say: “I am so excited to receive this distinction. It is part of who I am, the music that I make and the letters that I write, from

‘



Fighter’ to ‘Beautiful’, all of it really comes from my heart.” And he continued: “This happens too often to people that we love, we must not stop talking about this”.

Then concentrated on his personal experiences: “I Remember that I often had to get up and

escape in the middle of the night with my mother and my little sister



only with the clothes on, to drive to the camp in search of refuge in the house of my grandmother.”

In addition, the star thanked the work of the organization that awarded him a medal, stating that if he had not had the help of her grandmother, had gone to a place like

The Shade Tree



. “It is so important to the work that they do here. I have so much respect and adoration for those who give their time and support to listen to the stories of these victims, help them regain strength, and to provide them with resources for a better future and independent”, he added in his speech.

Finally, Aguilera closed with a call to action: “we Need to use our voices to speak, to reach out and help each other to break down these deep cycles rooted and empower us each other to put an end to these patterns”.