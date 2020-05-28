Christina Aguilera on gender-based violence: “I Am a surviving member”

Between tears,
Christina Aguilera
received the
award
“Heroine of the community” of the organization
that the fight against domestic violence,
The Shade Tree
and
he spoke of his tough family history
. The singer weighed in on the issue and said:”
I am a survivor
“.
The artist is 38-year-old won the remarkable recognition on the part of the organization that acts as a refuge in southern Nevada, the united States, the only one that remains open 24 hours a day to assist victims in the region. Aguilera rose to the occasion and told of his own experience, confessing that he grew up in a home affected by the violence. So much so that Christina does not have a relationship with his father, because he had aggressive behaviour against her and her family since I was little.
View this post on Instagram
#DomesticViolence is obviously a subject very close and personal to my heart. This past week, I was honored to receive an award from @shadetreevegas, a domestic violence shelter that I donate to..and while I tried so hard not to cry, I ended up balling the whole way through my speech because the statistics of domestic violence in the US are truly horrifying & sad and it’s so important to spread more awareness. .. 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men in the US are affected by domestic violence. Every minute, 20 people are affected by intimate partner violence in the US. That is 10 million a year. .. I remember often having to up and escape in the middle of the night with my mom & little sister, having just the clothes on our backs, to drive cross-country for shelter at my grandma’s house. Without that, I would have had to turn to a place like @shadetreevegas for shelter. I have so much respect and adoration for those who give their time and support to hear these victims’ stories and help them regain strength, self empowerment and provide resources for a better independent future. Some aren’t so fortunate to get out..which is why it’s so important to work together to put a stop to these horrific statistics. Moreover, this isn’t just an issue in the US, but happens all over the world, in too many homes!! .. We need to use our voices to speak up, reach out and help one another to break these deep-rooted cycles and empower each other to end these patterns. . If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, you can call 1-800-799-7233 and go to the @ndvhofficial #NationalDomesticHotline https://www.thehotline.org .. Check out https://theshadetree.org/ to find out more about their amazing work. And go to https://www.domesticshelters.org/fundraisers/wish-lists to find a shelter near you.
Christina Aguilera
(@xtina) the
In the video that went up to his account of Instagram, will listen to say: “I am so excited to receive this distinction. It is part of who I am, the music that I make and the letters that I write, from
‘
Fighter’ to ‘Beautiful’, all of it really comes from my heart.” And he continued: “This happens too often to people that we love, we must not stop talking about this”.
Then concentrated on his personal experiences: “I Remember that I often had to get up and
escape in the middle of the night with my mother and my little sister
only with the clothes on, to drive to the camp in search of refuge in the house of my grandmother.”
In addition, the star thanked the work of the organization that awarded him a medal, stating that if he had not had the help of her grandmother, had gone to a place like
The Shade Tree
. “It is so important to the work that they do here. I have so much respect and adoration for those who give their time and support to listen to the stories of these victims, help them regain strength, and to provide them with resources for a better future and independent”, he added in his speech.
Finally, Aguilera closed with a call to action: “we Need to use our voices to speak, to reach out and help each other to break down these deep cycles rooted and empower us each other to put an end to these patterns”.
In ADDITION