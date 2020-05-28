Celebrities who love the coconut oil in their beauty rituals

Lucy Hale

Teen Vogue asked to Lucy Hale what was your routine while filming Pretty Little Liars and she told:

“I have to wash my hair more frequently when we’re filming, because there is too much product build-up, but when we don’t, I try to wash as little as possible. I love the hair dirty because it gives a great texture! In reality, my stylist Scott Cunha (it’s like magic!) Tells Me to place oil coconut oil in the tips of my hair, what tie in a knot and then wash it out the next morning to preserve the ends, said the interpreter of the Aria. Thank you for the secret!

Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian

The secret of the Kardashian sisters for a complexion spectacular has been revealed and includes the oil of coconut! For her part, Khloé told Into the Gloss that every night wash your face with two cleaners different. “However, I use baby oil or coconut oil to remove my makeup before.” At the same time, Kourtney has confessed several times that includes coconut oil in their masks for the hair, along with avocado, boiled egg, mayonnaise, olive oil and castor.

Mandy Moore

Coconut oil is a must to moisturize the skin of the body (and avoid stretch marks) and Mandy Moore knows it. “To take care of my body, I am a girl organic coconut oil. I put it on right after the shower. It’s good, it’s healthy and only occasionally is confusing: when I cook with it and I have it in my hands, I’m going to wash it, but then I say: ‘Wait a second, you should rub it on myself’, says the artist Into the Gloss.