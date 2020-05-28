Carmen Electra, on Rodman: “we Had sex everywhere: the gym, the pitch…”

The documentary ‘The Last Dance’ on the last season of Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls is giving a lot to talk about in the last few days while the chapters arrive by drip casting doubts over the team just a few months before conquering the sixth ring, which would culminate in the second three-peat in eight years. But besides what happened on the pitch or the clashes between board and players, the production deals with unrelated issues in which stands the figure of the eccentric Dennis Rodman.

In the first batch of episodes already desvelaba the day that Michael Jordan was caught at the pivot with Carmen Electra in bed when she went to pick him up at The Vegas, but now it has been the actress and Playboy model who has made her confession more intimate about Rodman in an interview for The Los Angeles Times. “One day, when the Bulls had a free day in their practices, Dennis said he had a surprise for me. I bandaged the eyes and hopped on to his bike. When I removed the bandage, we were standing in the training center of the Bullsin the central court”, he began recounting.

“It was crazy. We were like two kids in a candy store, eating ice cream out of the refrigerator and having sex on practically all sides: in the physiotherapy room, in the weight room, obviously on the pitch…”, revealed the former star of ‘baywatch’. Your story is the perfect example of romance, brief but intense, as it lasted less than a year married but sharing a myriad of moments from each other in a night club of Los Angeles. According to the documentary’s director Jason Hehir, the former player picked up the coat of the actress and assured him not to return until they accept to have dinner with him.

“I don’t regret it at all. I saw all the different sides of Dennis. He always said, ‘No one understands me. Nobody catches me’. He was very emotional at times. Then there was the sweet romantic side, and the fun and eccentric who loved to go out and drink and wear feather boas. But on the pitch he was a brute,” he continued. And that from the first moment they knew perfectly well who was Rodman despite not being fond of the sport: “I Knew he was the bad boy of basketball. He had come out with Madonna”.

Rodman went to Electra in all your celebrations

The power forward had a curious way of celebrating things, although at times the method was similar to those moments in which I needed to disappear and get away from his companions: “There were always those moments in which all the world was wondering where is Dennis. He simply ran away from everyone. There was nothing to do“said Carmen Electra, who was present in the locker room in celebration of the sixth ring won by the Chicago Bulls.

“Dennis gave me his t-shirt and I got in the locker room. Suddenly there I was, with all the players, with Michael Jordan by opening bottles of champagne. I ended up with the clothes and hair soaked. It was an honor that you allowed me to share that moment,” he confessed, although he was not the only celebration. “Dennis had rituals for celebrating, and celebrating big. We were sipping drinks. Wherever we went, the people followed us. We arrived at the strip club, then clubs out of hours… We had so much fun”, he concluded.