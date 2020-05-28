Cara Delevigne and Ashley Benson: Does A infidelity was the reason of your breakup?

At the beginning of April, ended the relationship between Cara Delevigne and Ashley Benson, which was surprised and disheartened to their fans. It seemed that their love story was at its best. It has now come to light that could have been the cause of the rupture.

Face and Ashley met during the filming of the movie “Her Smell” (2018). They began to see in outputs public from that year, but formalized their relationship in June of 2019. However, a possible reconciliation on the part of Benson with rapper G-Eazy could have been the reason for the end of their romance.

Some pictures of the actress with the singer, in both wear masks, have made that charge to force the rumors of a relationship between the two. They were the protagonists of a story that ended with Ashley Benson accusing the musician of ill-treatment. What you would be thinking to give a new opportunity?

For the time being, or Cara Delevigne or Ashley have spoken to confirm or deny these rumors of infidelity.

According to People, sources close to the model ensured that the relationship of both ended at the beginning of April. In these weeks of quarantine, Delevingne has enjoyed time with her friendsamong those who are Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley and her sister Rainey Qualley.

The famous former spouse began to be seen publicly in 2018and since then have been inseparable. Even, during the past year, the two have shared photos of their romance in Instagram. (With information from Europa Press)