Billboard Thursday: the title to one step of the UC

Temuco vs. Catholic University, 20.20 by CDF Basic and CDF HD

Last date of the Tournament Opening 2016. The crusaders visit the Germán Becker in the hope of getting their xx star, played the 8 of December of 2016. Directed by Mario Rooms looking for the first bi-championship in the history of the UC, for which we need only draw without looking at what you do in Iquique at the same time.

Maria Sharapova vs. Simona Halep, 9.00 per ESPN

The final of the tennis tournament of Roland Garros 2014 between the Russian and the Romanian.

World cup Cicilismo Track, 11.00 per CDO Premium

The fourth date of the most important championship of the tracks, played in the Velodrome of Peñalolén in December 2017.

England vs. Italy, 11.00 per DirecTV Sports 610 and 1610

Quarter final of the Euro 2012 held in Ukraine and Poland.

Tour Championship 2018, 13.00 per Golf Channel

The first round of the tournament that closes the season of the PGA Tour each year.

Real Madrid vs Real. Barcelona, 14.00 per ESPN

The classic of the Spanish League 2009-2010, when Manuel Pellegrini headed to the meringues.

Kings Ransom, 18.00 per ESPN Extra

One of the documentaries 30 for 30 this time documenting the sale of the 1988 super star hockey Wayne Gretzky from Edmonton to Los Angeles.

Lanús vs. Guild, 21.00 Fox Sports 1

The return match of the final of the Copa Libertadores of 2017, played on the 29th of November. In the first leg, the brazilians had won by 1-0.

Italy vs. Brazil, 23.00 per CDF Basic and CDF HD

The World cup final in Mexico 1970, one of the best of the history.