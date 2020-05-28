Beyoncé will have a special participation with Michelle and Barack Obama

This week it was announced that the singer Beyoncé it will be part of the list of guest stars that tell you present in the graduation ceremony organized YouTube. This digital platform was the one who made the official announcement via a press release. However, revealed a couple of details about the involvement that you will have the diva in one of the virtual events most anticipated of the year, as a result of the Covid-19.

In both, transcended in this press release that the QueenB would send an inspiring message to the valuable group of graduating that integrate the promotion of this year 2020 . It is worth noting that this event will take place in the Dear Class of 2020specifically the 6 of June at 3:00 p. m. (eastern time) and will be broadcast live on the service platform of streaming. Given the pandemic of coronavirus, the organizers had to figure out how to change the graduation ceremony that it will count with the presence of the former president, Barack Obama, and former prime lady, Michelle Obama of the united States , respectively.

In addition to this noble work, also confirmed the list of the personalities of the music and entertainment that will say present at this academic event: Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Bill and Melinda Gates, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, Malala Yousafzai, Zendaya, Alicia Keys, the exsecretaria of State Condoleezza Rice, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Demi Lovato, the general director of Google, Sundar Pichai, and more personalities to support these young people in their dreams by graduating even when the society is facing to this virus.

Beyoncé at the foot of the fight

But there is more good news about the Bey. It turns out that through his foundation “BEYGood”, the singer of 38 years decided to join the massive campaign launched Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter. This proposal is called “Start Small” and clearly points to charity. What the goal? Is to raise 6 million dollars to make the delivery to the people who work in covering the basic needs in some cities, such as Detroit, Houston, new York and New Orleans.

Through a press release that introduced the singer of “Crazy in love” through their official channels, expressed the following: “communities of color are suffering in epic proportions due to the pandemic of COVID-19. Communities that already lacked funds for education, health and housing are now facing rates of infection and death alarming. These times are never seen, and require the effort of all to make a difference,” concluded the letter.