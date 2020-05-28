Apple and Paramount are joining forces in “Killers of the Flower Moon” to Scorsese

EFE • 28 May 2020 – 08:13 AM

Apple and Paramount have reached an agreement to jointly address “Killers of the Flower Moon”, the new film from Martin Scorsese, and that will have as protagonists with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert de Niro.

The portal Deadline said Wednesday that Apple, in what will be his largest film to date, will finance the film, while Paramount will handle distribution in cinemas of this film before it reaches the platform Apple TV+.

In principle, “Killers of the Flower Moon” was going to be a title only Paramount, but the high budget deck for this tape, located between 180 and 200 million dollars, he encouraged the study to look for a partner for this project.

After its entry into the streaming with Apple TV+ Apple is showing increasingly active in the world of cinema.

For example, the giant apple purchased last week the ribbon “Greyhound”, which she starred in and wrote Tom Hanks, to use directly on Apple TV+ instead of pass by the rooms.

The plot of “Killers of the Flower Moon” takes place in Oklahoma (USA) during the 1920s and revolves around the members of the tribe Nation, Osage, just after the discovery of oil wells on their land.

Your members were killed one-by-one, and the newly created FBI took over the investigation of the case without waiting for the conspiracy that they were going to face.

The project is based on the homonymous book written by David Grann.

“When I read the book of David, I began to view it immediately: the people, the scenery, the action… I Knew I had to make it into a film,” said Scorsese in October 2018 to announce the shooting.

“I am excited to bring this disturbing american story to the big screen”, he added.

Scorsese and De Niro formed one of the couples most iconic and film and have left their signature on tapes as “Mean Streets” (1973), “Taxi Driver” (1976), “Raging Bull” (1980), “Goodfellas” (1990), “Casino” (1995) or the very recent “The Irishman” (2019).

For his part, DiCaprio and Scorsese have worked on four hands in feature films such as “Gangs of New York”(2002), “The Departed” (2006) or “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013).

“Killers of the Flower Moon” would not be the first time that De Niro and DiCaprio share the credits in a movie, as they both participated in “This Boy’s Life” (1993) and “Marvin”s Room” (1996).