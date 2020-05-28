Analysis | The Great: a modern vision and satirical about the power

CLARIFICATION: this review may contain spoilers.

Last year, HBO we brought “Catherine the Great”, a miniseries starring Helen Mirren, focusing on the Russian empress and her resonada relationship (bah, love affair) with Grigory Potemkin (Jason Clarke). The visionary monarch continues to be a topic of conversation in “The Great” (until now) limited range of Hulu -here will arrive by StarzPlay– occasionally based on real events, which is delivered to the humor and satire to tell the early years of the young Catherine (Elle Fanning) in the court of Peter III (Nicholas Hoult), and his ascent to power.

Tony McNamaranominated for an Oscar for the original screenplay of “The Favorite” (The Favourite, 2018), it changes to the palace to get fully into the inner-workings of the Russia of the EIGHTEENTH century, through the eyes of this romantic and idealist German princess who leaves his native land to become the companion of Peter, and, eventually, to beget his heirs. Your vision about the world and love are destroyed in that first meeting, but Catherine is willing to see the positive side of life and the completion of that dream that follows you from girl.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0I1oakHAEK8(/embed)







Sooner or later, you discover that Peter is not the leader that we all believe: the ruler governs on the basis of the fear of his subjects and all those around you, unable to contradict any of their quirks (the good and the bad). Less Catherine, she starts to look for the way to introduce their modern ideas about art, politics and science in a court of a both wild and retrograde. To do so begins to search for allies willing to reach to the last consequences: a coup to disarm the emperor, and feels in its place to this new queen.

Mariale (Phoebe Fox), a former courtesan degraded acts of maid and confidante; Orlo (Sacha Dhawan), an educated man come to Peter who is denigrated constantly; and Leo Voronsky (Sebastian de Souza), the lover of Cat designated by her own husband, are the first to join your rebel cause, even though they are going to find more than one obstacle along the way. Yes, the story tells us that the coup occurred, but McNamara not interested in the details, but the reflections that can be deduced from them.

It is not all roses in this relationship



From the script, the great direction (Colin Bucksey, Bert & Bertie, Ben Chessell, Geeta Patel, Matt Shakman) and staging and, above all, the performances, there is a story of love and betrayal that tries to be a reflection on more current -and to analyse the role of women in places of power, or the culture in contrast with the violence-a journey through the history of Russia during the century XVIII. Fanning and Hoult are the opposite sides of this coin, two figures in a constant struggle that enrich each of the scenes.

On the one hand, we have the innocent and naive princess full of dreams and ideals, forced to remain in the palace and to comply with its obligations of a wife (that is, the vehicle for bringing into being the next emperor). At the beginning, none of their proposals for the benefit of the country and its inhabitants are heard but, little by little, and thanks to its charms (and manipulations), it will breach the defenses of Peter. On the other, we have this monarch unsafe, profligate and wayward that they must live under the shadow of the exploits of his father (Peter the Great), some shoes too big to fill. Where he sees love (your friends, his people), there is only fear of retaliation, a relationship “toxic,” that begins to change with the arrival of Catherine.

The madness of the emperor



“The Great” it is a study on the power that, at times, takes the path of humor and irony, and many others, the of the cruel reality, despising the woman, the “weaker” and the cults, under the brute force, terror, and tyranny. “A happy town is a town drunk and ignorant, where the majority do not know how to read”. So he could catalog his government the friendly Peter who, advised by his friend Grigor Dymov (Gwilym Lee) -whose wife is his lover header-his aunt Elizabeth (Belinda Bromilow) and the archbishop “Archie” (Adam Godley), not always taking the best decisions by thinking of your nation.

Catherine is willing to embrace the spirit of Russian (even if that means murdering the nefarious of her husband) and to change this situation, putting at risk even his own life. The story (real one) tells us that he got it and was one of the monarchs most celebrated of all time but, all the same, the filmmakers manage to concoct a story of suspense and intrigue palace, which intersects with the dilemmas of love and of pleasure because, you know, they are two totally separate things.

A picture is worth a thousand words



There are a lot of “Favorite” in the series of Hulu, but without the dark twist and distorted Yorgos Lanthimos. Fanning will never lose their charms, or their ingenuity, which continues to gain strengths, chapter to chapter. Hoult also does a masterful job playing that role, in appearance opposite, that reveals certain possibilities of change, although its nature egomaníaca much stronger.