Ana de Armas is a “great influence” on Ben Affleck

SHOWBIZ • 28 May 2020 – 01:46 PM

If few days ago it was Ana de Armas who, by the mouth of his relatives, was happy of the good relationship she maintains her current partner, the academy award-winner Ben Affleck, with his wife Jennifer Garner, who binds a unbreakable friendship and, of course, the condition of parents of three young children, are now sources of the environment of the interpreter, which celebrate the “great influence” that has been exerting the cuban artist, 32 years of age, in day-to-day star’s Hollywood.

“Ana is a great influence for Ben, a very positive one that has brought not only the illusion of love, but in general the optimism for their professional future and personal. He makes you laugh and she has become her main support face of the new challenges”, explained an informant to the People magazine before we delve into the dynamic that presides over these days the daily life of the couple.

“Visit the family frequently and with care. Ben has been working on their health and on the need to be in the service of his own”, has added the same confident about the central role that will always be Violet (14), Seraphina (11) and Samuel (8) in the life of his famous father.

The two actors take a bit more than two months confined in his home in the outskirts of Los Angeles, letting himself be seen regularly on the streets of his neighborhood and being captured by the paparazzi in the midst of activities as earthly as that of walking their dogs. That style of life is relaxed and peaceful it has been, in the judgment of the members of his inner circle, one of the factors that explain the good personal time that goes through the interpreter. “They are very happy, enjoying their time together”, has been sentenced the source.