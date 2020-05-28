Adidas Barricade: stability controlling the pitch

Adidas collaborated with 30 professional players and semi-professionals in the creation of the footwear. © Courtesy of the brand

Adipower Barricade 7.0 is the new version of the iconic footwear for tennis Adidas, now also with a female version. The new footwear weighs about 30 grams less than its predecessor, has a new design and maintains the stability, durability and comfort that characterize it.

The pressure and physical wear on the tennis court, are key in the design and the technology of the Adipower Barricade, which ensures flexibility and cushioning in the area of the tip of the foot, which is fundamental to the momentum of the player to cover the court at the time that you hit a ball and return to the center of the court.

Andy Murray and Andrea Petkovic are some of the pro players that use the Adipower Barricade, because it offers them stability at the bottom of the body to perform strokes with greater power.