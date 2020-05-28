A release date for the new film from Andy Samberg – Spoiler Time

The new romantic comedy will Hulu for the joy of the quarantine.

The news was announced on the page Instagram and Twitter of Hulu. Palm Springs has an official date release Hulu: 10 of July of 2020. In addition, the film also will be screened at select autocines.

Directed by Max Barbakow and written by Andy Siara, Palm Springs caused a sensation in the The Sundance Film Festival in January, when it became the biggest seller of the festival, going to Hulu and Neon by 17 million of dollars.

Starring Samberg and Cristin Milioti (Fargo) in the main roles, Palm Springs follows a carefree type, and a bridesmaid reluctant to become trapped there after a wedding. It is, essentially, the Groundhog day in the desert California.

The film came out of Sundance with reviews overwhelmingly positive. The cast also includes JK Simmons, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin, Meredith Hagner, Peter Gallagher and June Squibb.