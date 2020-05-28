A pilot froze at the sight of the sexy Olivia Munn





Orlivia Munn shared on social networks an amusing anecdote he had with one of his fans. On a recent flight that took the actress, the pilot of the plane, Adam Liston, was so nervous to see her that he didn’t have the courage enough to say hello to her.

Mindi, the man’s wife, published the story in social networking, but what I never imagined is that the own Olivia Munn would share the exchange of emails in which she mocked her husband for not daring to ask for a picture of the protagonist of X-Men Apocalypse.

In the messages that he exchanged the couple, Liston says, “going to try” ask the picture to Munn while his wife encourages you by saying: “This is your moment” and suggests that the invite to “meet the cockpit”. However, the pilot was not able to overcome their fear and ended up taking a selfie alone and defeated.

“Adam, I would have taken a photo with you, but never I asked for it,” wrote Munn on his Twitter account. “Give your husband thank you for taking us safe to our destination and happy day of Action of Thanks”.