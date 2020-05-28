10 saga-book that were not very successful as the movies

20th Century Fox



Many of the sagas most beloved of the film found their inspiration in the amazing series of books. Harry Potter, The Hunger Games, The Lord of The Rings, Twilight and others are examples of this success.

However, not all adaptations were able to captivate the audience.

We present to you 10 sagas of books that didn’t work as movies

#1 Caster Chronicles

Beautiful Creatures it is the film adaptation of the first book of Caster Chronicles, a series of four volumes created by Kami Garcia and Margaret Stohl.

This first release received negative reviews and was a disappointment at the box office, so that Alcon Entertainment decided not to adapt the other three books: Dangerous Dream Dangerous Creatures and Dangerous Deception.

#2 The Inheritance Cycle

Eragon it was the film that introduced us to the tetralogy The Inheritance Cycle the author Christopher Paolini.

Despite the fact that the movie had a good performance in the cinema, it was not enough to motivate the producers to make adaptations of the three remaining books: Eldest, Brisingr and Inheritance.

#3 Lorien Legacies

In 2011, he came to the big screen the film I Am Number Four, the first bet on to film the series of books Lorien Legacies of Pittacus Lore (James Frey and Jobie Hughes)

However, the series was cancelled and we did not have the opportunity to enjoy the other six volumes as movies: The Power Of Six, The Rise of Nine, The Fall of Five, The Revenge of Seven, The Fate of Ten and United As One.

#4The Mortal Instruments

In 2011, Lily Collins made Clary Fray in City of Bones, the first film adaptation of the literary saga The Mortal Instruments of Cassandra Clare.

Due to the low performance at the box office of this film, the desire to convert all these books into a franchise movie died.

Many fans were eager to see on the big screen continuation of the story presented in the following books: City of Ashes, City of Glass, City of Fallen Angels, City of Lost Souls and City of Heavenly Fire

#5 Vampire Blood

The film Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant it is the adaptation of the first book of the trilogy Vampire Bloodwhich is part of the literary saga The Saga of Darren Shan.

The adventures of Darren, a boy who becomes a vampire, didn’t have enough success on the big screen, so Universal decided to cancel a possible saga in cinema.

#6 The Giver Quartet

In 2014, The Giver introduced us to the world dystopia created by the author Lois Lowry in the saga The Giver Quartet that includes three other volumes: Gathering Blue, Messenger and son.

This film included shares of great actors such as Jeff Bridges, Meryl Streep and Katie Holmes. Even, had a participation of Taylor Swift. However, it was the only adaptation made of this saga.

#7 His Darks Materials

The thrilling story of Lyra Belacqua created by Philip Pullman in his trilogy His Dark Materials came to the big screen in 2007 with The Golden Compass.

Despite having won an Oscar for its special effects and have a cast with well known actors such as Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig and Ian McKellen, the adaptations of the two remaining books The Subtle Knife and The Amber Spyglass were never made.

#8 Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson and the Olympians series is a series of five books written by Rick Riordan, which includes the adventures of Percy Jackson, a young demigod son of Poseidon.

20th Century Fox gave us the opportunity to enjoy two of the film adaptations of this series: Percy Jackson and the thief of the lightning bolt and Percy Jackson and the sea of monsters.

However, despite the success, the series was cancelled and many of us are left with the desire to see on the big screen the last three books: The curse of the titan, The battle of the labyrinth and The last hero of Olympus.

#9 Ender saga

In 2013, Asa Butterfield played Ender Wiggin, the protagonist of the first film adaptation of the work of Orson Scott Card: Ender saga.

Despite a cast of important actors such as Harrison Ford, Viola Davis and Ben Kingsley, this first delivery was not successful enough to invest in adapting the five remaining books: Speaker for the Dead, Xenocide, Children of the Mind, A War of Gifts: An Ender Story and Ender in Exile.

#10 A Series of Unfortunate Events

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events introduced us to Jim Carrey as Count Olaf, and was the film adaptation of the first three books of the saga literary A Series of Unfortunate Events of Daniel Handler, under the pseudonym of Lemony Snicket.

This first film introduced us to the events described in The Bad Beginning, The Reptile Room and The Wide Window.

Despite the fact that the producers were 10 more books that could make a whole franchise in the cinema; the saga on the big screen just got in this film.

BONUS: Divergent

The saga Divergent it was so successful, that we managed to captivate with three films based on the trilogy of the same name by Veronica Roth.

As with Harry Potter, Twilight or The Hunger Games, Divergent opted to split the last book Allegiant in two movies.

However, the little success of the first part orilló to the production to not perform the second and final installment of this series, which was to bear the name of The Divergent Series: Ascendant.

