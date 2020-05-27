may 24, 2010 aired the last episode of \u2018Lost\u2019 (2004-2010). After six seasons and 121 chapters, the series ended with a delivery that divided the fans, because that left unresolved numerous mysteries. Despite this controversial close, \u2018Lost\u2019 forever changed television, and gave rise to a phenomenon fan unprecedented. 10 years after its end, we wanted to know what has been of some of its protagonists as Evangeline Lilly, Matthew Fox or Josh Holloway.More stories that may interest you: