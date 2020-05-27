Westworld: Summary of episode 3 of season 3

HBO



“You are a creature of beauty and power,” says Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) to Charlotte (Tessa Thompson) at the beginning of the third episode of the season 3 Westworld. “Remember who you are”. Who is Charlotte exactly is the big unknown of this episode. “Why can’t I be myself, like you?”, asks Charlotte to Pain.

An episode in which we see Charlotte again in Delos. The Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències in Valencia, Spain, serves as the company’s headquarters in San Francisco. Charlotte, executive president-in-office, is very smoker in this new season. Something that has led us to remember the last executive of Delos was given to the tobacco: Theresa Cullen. And one of the tracks that seems to throw this episode on the identity of the character played by Tessa Thompson. But we doubt that that is the key to this enigma.

Meanwhile, an unknown entity, by hundreds of other corporations, has purchased 38 per cent of the shares of Delos becoming the majority control and causing Charlotte autolesione a bit to learn. Serac (Vincent Cassel) is behind that purchase and above there is an infiltrator within Delos.

HBO



We know Jake (Michael Ealy) and Nathan, the ex-husband and son of Charlotte respectively, and with them she seems to recall briefly the real Charlotte hidden in some remote place of your mind. See the video of farewell that he left his son the night of the killing in Westworld, convinced that he was going to die, makes the host of recent creation to reconnect with the personality darker in Charlotte. “I’ve remembered what it means to be me,” she tells Charlotte to a child molester that I would have tried to become a friend of Nathan.

But the question remains: what if Charlotte is not Charlotte who is really the supposed ally of Pains? Can legit Pain from it? Charlotte also happens to be the spy within Delos. Have a meeting with Serac (from the social distancing that allowed the virtual reality goggles of Westworld) in which he says that he has to give that which you promised him: the profiles of all the guests of the park of Westworld. But that information is encrypted and the key to desencriptarla is in the mind of Dolores, of course.

To all of this, Caleb (Aaron Paul) is having problems for having helped Aches and interrogated and tortured for trying to obtain information on the whereabouts of the hostess. She will save your life and you just recruiting for their cause cabreándolo first to show that you know what is their worst memory. And after talking about the system on which it has built Incites, Rehoboam, a machine that had access to data from all over the world before there were privacy laws. “Every purchase, job search, medical visit, choice, romantic, phone call, text message,” he explains Pains to Caleb, about this system, which would have created a world mirror of Westworld and in which there is composed of real humans and what they may become.

“You’re the first real thing that has happened to me in a long time,” she tells Caleb to Pains when she takes him to the place where it is planned that he will commit suicide in a few years. And that is where you start your beautiful friendship. Pains can have him as an ally.

You can read our recap on episode 2 of season 3 of Westworld with crossover of Game of Thrones here.

Tales from the Loop and other series and films about alternative realities (photos)

See photos

