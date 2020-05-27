‘Together’ what’s new with Sia for the film ‘Music’

Sia, the artist, nine times nominated for a Grammy and awarded certifications multi-platinum, released his new single “Together” from her upcoming album and film Music. “Together” is only one of the 10 new songs written by Sia and and included in the film.

The music video gives fans a first look at the debut as a director of Sia; Music is starring Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Maddie Ziegler. In the movie, Zu (Kate Hudson) who is now a sober person, he found his way in the world when she receives news that will become the sole guardian of her half-sister call Music (Maddie Ziegler), a young woman on the autism spectrum.

The film explores two of the favorite themes of Sia: find your voice and what it means to create a family.

The script of the Music was written by Sia & Dallas Clayton based on a short story that Sia wrote in 2007. The song “Together” was written by Sia & Jack Antonoff and produced by Antonoff, with additional production from Jesse Shatkin.

At the beginning of this year, Sia appeared on the simple BTS “On”, teamed last year with Diplo and Labrinth to form the group LSD. His debut album, Labrinth, Sia & Diplo Present … LSD has 1 billion streams to date.