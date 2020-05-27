The video with more visits of Instagram: how it became viral

A Spanish actress published the video more viral on Instagram

The concept of “virality” in networks is something sought by many but achieved by few. This does not mean that any user not be able to get it but, in addition to certain to meet certain social factors, it is very important to the luck factor.

The live example of this is the Spanish actress Esther Expósito, known for her role in the series of Netflix’s “Elite”. Who was going to tell this girl that, after publishing a video dancing in his account of Instagram it would be a success in this social network and become the most watched around the world.

In just a few days this publication of Esther dancing reggaeton in your room during the quarantine accumulate currently, more than 60 million visitsin addition 10 million likes and 300,000 comments. As he commented in his interview to the program “The Resistance”, nor herself expect that a video “so simple” to have so much impact.

After this publication, if we take a look at your statistics from the web of SocialBlade, your account has exploded on Instagram, reaching almost 23 million followers. So, in addition to having the most viewed video of this app, it is also the profile Spanish with more followers of Instagram.

Other viral videos on Instagram

Of course, the virality in networks is something that today has you in the top, and tomorrow someone will pass. Just that is what made this actress with several of the videos most visited of this social app. We show you some examples so that you can know the dimension of a content of this type.

So far, the queen of this network and that had the since the most viewed video was Kylie Jenner. In this publication 2016 we can see it dressed up as Christina Aguilera. In the four years since its publication, it has managed to 50 million views that, despite being a spectacular figure, is quite below the video of Esther Expósito.

Another example of virality in this quarantine is of Cardi B that, with this post, it became one of the most viewed videos of march. Currently has more than 30 million views and continues to rise.

Or, of course, one of the post of the singer Selena Gomez. Also published in the month of march, this video that you posted to remember their world tour in 2016, already almost reached 26 million visits.

As you may have noticed, the mixture of fame and publications in social networks is something that can explode at any moment. If you’re one of those users, who want to become famous in Instagram, you are going to be difficult if you’re trying to achieve figures like these artists. So re recommend you follow to create publications in your profile and don’t think about to make you “famous”, but to make the best content possible.