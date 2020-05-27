The third season of ‘Westworld’ will be premiered in Spain on 16 march

Andl March 16 will premiere on HBO Spain the third season of ‘Westworld’with eight episodes in the returning Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Thandie Newton as Maeve, or Ed Harris as the Man in Black.

Also to be Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore, and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton.

Among the new faces for this third installment are Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Ealy and Tommy Flanagan.

Photo provided by HBO Evan Rachel Wood in ‘Westworld III’.

After two seasons set in the park thematic of Westworld, the hosts have managed to leave the premises and the new delivery portraita dark odyssey about the rise of artificial consciousness and the birth of a new form of life on Earth“according to a press release from HBO.

‘Westworld’, inspired by the film of classical 1973 the writer and director Michael Crichton, has been honored by the Writers Guild of America, Producers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild of America. And has received 42 Emmy nominations in the first two seasons, with four and three awards, respectively.

‘Westworld’ est created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who serve as executive producers alongside J. J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, Ben Stephenson and Denise Th.