The name game

I want to be a friend of Hideo Kojima. I want to stay a day with him to eat and having a few beers. I don’t know what you like to drink, but will ask for two of whatever, and discuss amicably about art and culture. And then, I will look in the eyes and tell him: Hideo, friend, what’s wrong with you with the names?

Kojima’s just making the sale one of the best games of the last few years, ‘Death Stranding’. In it, the player becomes Sam Porter Bridges, and your mission will consist in helping to reconnect the pieces a few United states of America dying after a collapse of world order save humanity. By the way, will be picking up packages that have been lost, helping other people and stocking up of material that later will need to survive a few unseen creatures that feed on living matter human.

The video game ‘Death Stranding’, from Hideo Kojima, is a great game on a world deliciously built and designed

The world is delightfully constructed and designed. The story, that manidísima architecture narrative in which to save the USA means to save humanity, though simplistic and predictable, it is effective and engage. It is a great game, but what were you thinking about when you mention the characters, Hideo? How do you want me to take seriously the end of the world if I have to keep important conversations with a gentleman named Die-Hardman?

The names are a sociological phenomenon of the very cultural bias. Are small traces aesthetic that is leaving the story, forming paths that go through forests of meaning. Sometimes push us to a cliff full of prejudices, and other times leave us in the door without knowing very well if we just got or we have not yet come out. ‘Jessica’ is not the same name in Spain than in the united States or Japan, but perhaps it soon will be, because thanks to technology we are beginning to live beyond the physical circumstances of our existence. Different cultures intermingle creating a world full of color and texture, forming a strange and magnificent ‘world culture’ that will eventually rewrite it all. But Die-Hardman, dear Hideo, will continue to be a name terrible.