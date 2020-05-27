“The Marshall Mathers LP” Eminem turns 20 years old

In may 2000 all wanted to take advantage of the success of Eminem. Their second album The Slam Shady LP, (1999) had sold 10 million copies, and your name is already included in the main covers of newspapers and magazines.

The young rapper was part of the white trash american. But the verdict of a part of the society was not good for him: I tried to racist, sexist, homophobic, and misogynist by the content of their letters. “If the gangsta-rap marked the violence as a pathology of black music, Eminem slipped into the middle-class white american,” described the music critic Thousands Keylock.

Were all problems for the rapper. Her mother claimed 10 million dollars for having accused of negligence maternal and use of drugs. His grandmother was pointing out for having defamed his uncle dead Ronnie and his wife did not like the history of the issue “97 Bonnie & Clyde”.

The turn of the century brought him fortune. The output of The Marshall Mathers LP. With metric metric sharp and strong words as outputs of a machine gun, the rapper went back to review your history and put the look on other artists. In this album, it was the turn of Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and the group N Sync, among others.

Eminem, his arrival to the fame

Marshall Bruce Mathers III, real name of the artist, he was born in St Joseph, Misuriel October 17, 1972. Soon, his father abandoned the family and left the care of her mother. This led to several moves, living in the suburbs of different cities up to 15 years.He discovered his interest for rap thanks to disks of the Beastie Boys, Run-D. M. C., Big Daddy Kane, Public Enemy and Ice-T, among others.

Eminem during a show in October 2000 (Photo: AP).

As a teenager, Eminem recorded some demos and took part in battles of freestyle in the schools. He worked in a restaurant to pay for their expenses. His debut came in 1996, with the output of Infiniteunder the production of Mr. Porter. Not had a good impact: sold 1000 copies.

The Slim Shady LP, second job, ran better luck. “My Name Is“was your first single, your presentation letter to the world that had very good sales. They were also “Guilty Conscience”next to Dr. Dre -a game where you made them pass through your consciousness bad- “Brain Damage“where Eminem is criticism of one person who took advantage of him in his childhood, and the above-mentioned “97 Bonnie & Clyde”, with his side of macabre.

The Marshall Mathers LP put the rapper on top. The presence of Dr. Dre on production, we paved the way. It sold more than two and a half million copies, and was consecrated as one of the disks more sold in the history of rap. The first cut was “The Real Slim Shady”, where you thought Christina Aguilera having sex with oral with Fred Durst (of limp Bizkit) and Carson Daly (of MTV).

The third single came with “Stan“based on the original song of Dido, “Thank You”, which told the story of a fan so obsessed with him that ended he committed suicide after not receiving responses on the part of the singer.

The troubled relationship with his wife is reflected in “Kim” his problems with fame “I’m Back“and in the “Marshall Mathers“problems with drugs “Drug Ballad” the look of youth in society “The Way I Am” and his responses to the criticisms in “Criminal”. A disk with thematic dark, self-referential, and a game between reality and fiction.

“Before, there was the Beastie Boys, guys jews white of Brooklyn, who rubbed the lamp the hip hop to make it accessible to other audiences. As a good Elvis white, Eminem is going to bring controversy, controversy, and a debate on the sociological important. A sharp tongue to a world that is ever more hypocritical,” analyzed Gustavo Álvarez Núñezauthor of the book Hip-Hop more than streetto The Viola.

“For Dr Dre it was the return to the ring at the head of his new label, Aftermath. And a sort of reinvention. He had spent a lot of bullets with their fights in court, their arguments and betrayals with old comrades, their economic problems. It was a rebirth, the discovery of Eminem, and this second successful album he confirmed that his eye was as sharp as his ears“added the journalist.

20 years on from his departure, The Marshall Mathers LP broke the mould and led to Eminem to a new plane of sound and influenced a new generation of artists. As a celebration, the artist decided to celebrate it on the 27th of may through the platform of Spotify, where fans will be able to join a live chat where the rapper charlará with them and hear all together the songs of the album.