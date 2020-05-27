The general poverty in the country is reduced by 6.7% in the last two years

Santo Domingo (EFE).- Dominican republic achieved a reduction in poverty of 6.7% in the last two years, which puts the overall poverty in the country in a range from 35.5 %, reported today the Ministry of Economy.

In the report, “official Estimates of monetary poverty and income inequality through the Labour Force Survey (LFS) of the Central Bank march 2000-September 2014”, prepared by the Unit Advises of Economic and Social Analysis (UAAES), it is explained that this result is the positive effect of the combination of an “increase in household income and an improvement in the distribution of income among households”.

The study argues that throughout the year 2014, the percentage of population in condition of poverty general monetary was 35,8 %, below the 41,0 % existing in 2012 and 41.2% of 2013.

“This means that the incidence of poverty in 2014 was reduced by 5.4 percentage points compared to 2013,” says the report, explained by the doctor Antonio Morillo, as part of the events for the ninth anniversary of the creation of the ministry.

In regard to the extreme poverty monetary union, the study determined that there is a clear downward trend that started in September of 2013, and the measures of September of 2014 confirmed, because “it reached the lowest percentage of population in condition of extreme poverty since the year 2000 to date”.

The extreme poverty rate in 2014 stood at 7.9% of the population, a figure lower than the 10.5% as evidenced in 2012 and 10.0% in 2013.

The report points out that in what respects to the distribution of income, in 2014 the Gini Index is reduced considerably compared to 2013, which evidences a decrease in the inequality of the distribution of income, both for people and for homes.

“The greater the equality in income distribution was also evident in the fact that in 2014 the income of the richest 20% of the population was 10.9 times higher than the income of the poorest 20% of the population, while in 2013 this difference of income was 12.1 times.

The report says that the increase in revenue had a contribution of 2.3 points, being higher the effect of improvement in the distribution of income with a contribution of 2.9 points.

“The year 2012 to 2014, the per capita income of the household recorded a real growth of 8.5%, primarily due to the growth of labor income, with low inflation, with an important contribution also to the income of national labour,” adds the study.

He explains that in the year 2012 to 2014 “labor income per capita household increased mainly due to the positive contribution of the labor income of the employed, with a contribution also positive, although to a lesser degree, of the economic participation of the population”.

The results of the study reveal a reduction of 6.4 percentage points in the relative importance of the stratum in a condition of poverty (households with per capita incomes below us $ 4 per day or 4,143 pesos a month), going from 34.6% to 28.3% of the population are September 2012 to September 2014. In 2014 was when there was a greater fall.

Alike, it points out that there was an increase of 1.7 percentage points in the relative importance of the stratum of population in vulnerable condition (with income between RD$4,142.8 to RD$10,357 per month), from 43.9% in 2012 to 45.6% in 2014.

Considers that the picture improves when we observe an increase of 5.0 percentage points in the relative importance of the stratum of middle class population (with incomes between RD$10,357 to RD$51,785 per month), going from 20.7% in 2012 to 25.7% of the population in the year 2014.EFE

