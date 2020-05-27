The film gets one of the worst premieres of all time – Spoiler Time

Adventure animated STX generated less than a million dollars in spite of the launch in 2,337 cinemas american and was solidified as one of the debuts more low in revenue.

Playmobil raised only 668 thousand dollars during the weekend, marking the third debut for a movie that was playing in over two thousand theaters. The only movies that had worse luck were The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure (443,901) of 2012 and Delgo of 2008 (511,920).

In addition, the study will have a lot more competition in the coming weeks as Jumanji: The Next Level and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to prepare for their debuts on the big screen. Playmobil costing 75 million, so this surely means a huge loss of money for everyone involved.