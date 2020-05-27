Simona Halep to win for the 3rd year, the grand prize of the WTA

Starts to be a habit. The Romanian Simona Halep has been chosen for the third consecutive year as the tennis player favorite by the fans. The fan base of the former world number one is awesome, and in almost all the tournaments where it is presented with the support of the public, which has enabled him to stay at the top of the WTA rankings.

Halep had already stayed with this recognition in 2017 and 2018, making it the third time he wins. After the Romanian, in the vote appears surprisingly the Polish Iga Swiatek, while the third and final spot on the podium is occupied by the Czech Petra Kvitova.

Newly up to the fourth rung appears japan’s Naomi Osaka, while the ‘top-5’ closes the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, who stars in the dating of the time next to the French Gael Monfils.

These were the five favorite players by fans of the season 2019, with Halep in the most high.