Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello respond to the rumours of break

From ‘Miss’, the collaboration between Shawn Mendes and Camila’s Hair that gave her love, the couple has not separated. After a great friendship, the two artists began a courtship that already has more than a year of duration, although this means nothing to some who still doubt their romance.

After that several media picked up some rumors about the possible breakup of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello after the confinement, many of her fans doubted the continuation of their relationship during this period. That is why I asked directly in the comments of his publications. However, the lovers resolve the doubt with a few photographs with the occasion of the twenty-third birthday of the singer.

This couple is so dear remained united, but the fact that Camila took a lot of time without upload a photo of your partner to social networks did not entirely convince his followers. These were again silenced with an image in the profile of the cuban in which he commented “In love you risk everything, and you don’t ask anything”, referring possibly to his own feelings. Although the absence of a comment by his love he also gave what to talk about.

we can talk about that camila just gave us your first photo with shawn, leo and thunder together?? god they are precious pic.twitter.com/rIvtf0XuaL — eriKa (@inspiredkarla) May 23, 2020

But the story does not end here and the speculation about his possible break, returning to be increased when both, in their respective accounts of Instagram, threw the same question to all his followers. The artists asked how were their hearts in full pandemic of Coronavirus, and for many it was reason enough to suspect that something in your relationship was not going too well.

Again, the couple took in to prove that everything is going well between them and, this time, by posting a picture that shows definitely how happy they are. Sitting on the sofa, and accompanied by their dogs, both singers hugged him starring in a heartwarming image of a real family.