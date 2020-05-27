Setbacks that passed the actresses to star in ‘The New Mutants’

Finally, after a long time of waiting, this year will come to theaters, the last tape of mutants under the seal of the Fox, because after the purchase by Disney, the X-Men and their derivatives, to pass the new account to be a part of Marvel, so the transition was not easy at all and these are the setbacks of Maise Williams, and Anya Taylor-Joy in ‘The New Mutants’.

To begin with, the production suffered several delays, so many times, it is thought that the film would be cancelled, however, after many attempts, finally this has been completed and ready for release, though Disney made several modifications, which will be reflected in the final cut of the film.

And it is precisely this delay in the release dates both Maise Williams, as Anya Taylor-Joy, had to wait a long time to be able to be seen on the screen, as if well, as they had managed to get the papers, the film was stopped, and revealed the Josh Boone, director of ‘The New Mutants’, for Screen Rant.

“We had Maisie and Anya for about a year and a half before we received the green light, so I read like 20 drafts, as (co-writer Knate Lee) and I pass the draft after draft after draft” said Boone.

That is why now we will see in the film a younger version of the protagonists, given that they filmed ‘The New Mutants’ during 2017, so that Maisie was filming ‘Game of Thrones’, and Taylor Joy is prepared to leave in ‘Split’, ‘Glass’ and ‘The Witch’, for it will surely be unlikely to see them now on screen sporting a more youthful appearance.

So these are some of the setbacks of Maise Williams, and Anya Taylor-Joy in ‘The New Mutants’, we hope that the movie really is worth all the time waiting, which was even more heavy for the protagonists of the tape.