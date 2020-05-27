Sergio George compares to Amy Gutierrez with Christina Aguilera: “There are a lot of singers as well”

The producer Sergio George emphasized the voice that has Amy Gutierrez and did not hesitate to compare it with the international singer Christina Aguilera. In conversation with the program “In the Mouth of All”the cuban said that the peruvian makes you remember the singer of “I remember you” when I was young:

“Amy Gutierrez reminds me very much of Christina Aguilera when I was a young woman. A special voice, and not in English you will find many singers as well, in Latin“said George, leaving surprised more than one.

On the other hand, confessed that in the united States there is not as much talent as in Peru as the women who live there, not able to sing very well in Spanish and to salsa, this is an important requirement.

“American (u.s.) yes you find, but do not sing in Spanish very well and do not speak the language very well. But clearly in Spanish a singer as Amy is not every day, I swear not,” he said.

Sergio George is working with the three salsa’s most recognized in the country as Yahaira Plasencia, Daniela Darcourt and Amy Gutierrez with whom you already have plans to create more music later on.

In this interview for the same program, the producer cuban clarified that the work has with each one is different because they all have a style marked:

“Yahaira is nothing like Danielle and vice versa. The styles are different, when you listen to what Daniela With Tito Nieves, there is nothing like ‘And I told him’ of Yahaira Plasencia”.

Despite having received a series of criticisms on the social networks, the pianist emphasized that it is free to work with the singers that you want toas he pointed out that these three are talented, and need not leave one to benefit the other.