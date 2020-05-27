Sergio George compares to Amy Gutierrez with Christina Aguilera: “a singer well not found every day,”│VIDEO Web Eye | Eye Show

The producer cuban Sergio George he praised the singer for the national Amy Gutierrez and said that I had a voice as special as Christina Aguilera.

Amy Gutierrez: Sergio George reveals the new style of music that will sing under his direction

In communication with “In the mouth of all,” Sergio George explained that Amy Gutierrez is one of the few singers latina that has this kind of voice.

“Amy Gutierrez reminds me very much of Christina Aguilera when I was a young woman. A special voice, and not in English you will find many singers as well, in Latin”, noted producer cuban,

George noted that while there are many americans with this special talent, none manages to sing well in our language:

“American (u.s.) yes you find, but do not sing in Spanish very well and do not speak the language very well. But clearly in Spanish a singer like Amy is not every day, I swear not,” said Sergio George.

Sergio George about Amy Gutierrez

