Rihanna, 15 years of a debut stratospheric | Music

On may 24, 2005 is a day marked in red on the calendar for millions of followers of Rihanna. Spring makes decade and a half the world was beginning to discover one of the biggest international stars of the music of the TWENTY-first century.

Rihanna premiered Pon de Replaya song that just took a couple of months in places to the top of the list of the united States, an honor that rarely happens in an artist’s debut. But Riri was different.

Discovered by the producers who discovered Christina Aguilera, Carl Sturken and Evan Rogers, and collected under the record label of Jay-Z, his debut song, Pon de replay, was a song-dance-hall-responding to the spirit of ” Music for the sun, the studio album of this solo caribbean born in Barbados.

To get there, Rihanna had to convince the aforementioned producers of his talent with a first hearing, after Jay-Z and L. A. Reid in a second hearing in the united States and wait for your first contract music until the wee hours of the morning at the offices of Def Jam Recordings.

“My music is mainly composed of caribbean beats mixed with R&B. I never want to be pigeonholed as simply artist dance, by that in the album there are also ballads and much more,” he said in his time a very young Rihanna who had just turned 17 years old. He had taken the first step towards world fame.

Proved Rihanna to be able to put the planet at his feet with his compositions and with his peculiar voice and began to lloverle the offers of collaborations: Jay Z, Ne-Yo, Maroon 5, Kanye West, Drake, Coldplay, David Guetta, Calvin Harris, DJ Khaled…

In just two years they had released two albums that had conquered the united States: Music of the sun and A girl like me. And with the third, Good girl gone bad, came the boom around the planet.

Pon de replay and the rest of the songs that formed part of their first album were recorded in just three months and 15 years after you are a real collector’s item for fans of Rihanna.

“#15yearsofRihanna Thank you all for the love there is in this hashtag today. It is mind-boggling! It seems as if it was yesterday and I was trembling in the corridors of Def Jam waiting for my audition with Jay. Pon de replay is where it all began… 15 years later I’m here because god led me to you and you to me sostuvisteis, I apoyásteis, I tolerásteis, I amásteis, what did you do real with me and we will always be connected by this. I love Navy and offer for you. I am so grateful for having you as my fans and my family. G4L (Gangsta 4 life)” wrote the singer of Barbados in their stories of Instagram.

An emotional and happy anniversary for an artist who has become in these 15 years in a business woman.