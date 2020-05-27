Review The Night of the Nerds: the comedy more fun in the summer

There is nothing more difficult to achieve a good comedy, especially when it comes to a focus in adolescence. However, The Night of the Nerds gets to be a great history and the perfect debut of Olivia Wilde as a director.

The story focuses on Molly (Beanie Feldstein) and Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) who is killed to have perfect scores and thus enter the university of their dreams. However, they soon realize that the rest of his companions also did so. That is why the night before graduation, decide to recover all the lost time and embark on an adventure that promises to end on the feast maddest of all.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oRuSRPPCOGk(/embed)

We recommend: Review Scary stories: creepy and fun

Why we loved it The Night of the Nerds?

When we think of comedies about adolescence comes to our mind things like American Pie or Girls Heavy. However, the tape of Wilde is very different, because the central issue is not the obsession of losing your virginity or how they are all hypocrites in high school. The Night of the Nerds it is brilliant because you get the same thing accomplished Superbad in his time, provide a perspective much more realistic and extremely funny in this stage.

And the truth is that Olivia Wilde deserves all the standing ovations because, although it has several years in the industry as an actress, The Night of the Nerds it is her opera prima. And the truth is not what it seems, as it manages to keep the humor and the pace during the almost two-hour tape.

Also read: Saoirse Ronan, and Timothée Chalamet shine in the trailer Mujercitas

However, the film would not be as fabulous without the two great actresses actors. The truth is that you note that the comedy runs through the veins of Beanie Feldstein. After all is the younger sister of Jonah Hill and like he has a huge facility for this genre. His interpretation of the intense Molly is extremely fun and gives more dynamism to The Night of the Nerds.

But Beanie is not the only star, as though Kaitlyn Dever comes from work more dramatic, her performance as the introverted Amy generates a touch more emotional. In addition, The Night of the Nerds it also has great secondary characters that leave see more slings and arrows of adolescence and who steal the movie at times; especially Billie Lourd as Gigi.

You may be interested: I’m Dolemite, the return of Eddie Murphy

In conclusion, we could not ask for more of The Night of the Nerds since it presents an interpretation-realistic and emotive age. In addition, it has endearing characters that will catch the attention of anyone and the comedy that driving is extremely enjoyable.