Rafael Nadal’s strange to be in Paris: we, today, should be there

The world number 2, Rafael Nadal and tennis legend Rod Laver, they resorted to social networks to express their disappointment at not being in Paris for the French Open, which would have begun this week according to the original schedule of tennis of the season.

The 12-time champion Rafael Nadal posted a photo Saturday night of himself in Paris five years ago, attending a gala event for his foundation. “5 years ago in Paris …

We, today, should be there …” Laver, who won the French Open in 1962 and 1969, said: “we Lack the rich red clay of @rolandgarros, which would have started today” last year was very special, to meet dear friends and to celebrate champions new and old.

Here are the good times, which become as hard as a backhand from Nadal! “There were others who also spoke on the lack of being in the French Open. The american teenager Coco Gauff wrote, “Strange to be in Paris”

It would have marked the first time that you would have played the main draw in singles at the Grand Slam of clay court. The australian Darren Cahill, trainer of the former champion Simona Halep, commented: “As a kick in the guts, my alert calendar just reminded me that @rolandgarros was scheduled to begin today, one of the big events in one of the large cities.I hope to see you in September / October “

The French Tennis Federation is hoping to organize the tournament at the end of this year in September, and discussed the possibility of doing so behind closed doors or with a hearing reduced.