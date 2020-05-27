Oh Roger Federer is the richest of 2019!

What could be the king of the profits of 2019 if it wasn’t Roger Federer? It is said that tennis is a sport for the rich, but for some tennis players, a few can become rich player. It is true that you need a good budget to start: buy equipment, pay a coach, an athletic trainer and travel all around the world.

But once you join the elite of tennis, the game generates profits much higher than the costs. The prize money reserved for those who win tournaments or make excellent locations increases even more for the sponsorships pharaonic and numerous trade associations.

For years, the u.s. magazine Forbes has developed a list of the ten players best paid in the year. The latest list available is the one that framed the situation as of June 1, 2019, by a calculation combined from awards derived from his victories in the field and from the gains linked to sponsorships and partnerships.

The dominator of the list, for the fourteenth consecutive year, it was Roger Federer, who last year set a new record for a player with $ 93.4 million in winnings until June 1.

Below is the ranking updated by the Forbes magazine

Roger Federer Total winnings: $ 93.4 million

Prize money: $ 7.4 million

Sponsors: $ 86 million Novak Djokovic Total earnings: $ 50.6 million

Prize money: $ 20.6 million

Sponsors: $ 30 million Kei Nishikori Total earnings: $ 37.3 million

Prize money: $ 4.3 million

Sponsors: $ 33 million Rafael Nadal Total earnings: $ 35 million

Prize money: $ 9 million

Sponsors: $ 26 million Serena Williams Total earnings: $ 29.2 million

Prize money: $ 4.2 million

Sponsors: $ 25 million Naomi Osaka Total earnings: $ 24.3 million

Prize money: $ 8.3 million

Sponsors: $ 16 million Alexander Zverev Total earnings: $ 11.8 million

Prize money: $ 6.3 million

Sponsors: $ 5.5 million Angelique Kerber Total winnings: $ 11.3 million

Prize money: $ 5.3 million

Sponsors: $ 6 million Simona Halep Total profits: $ 10.2 million

Prize money: $ 6.2 million

Sponsors: $ 4 million Sloan Stephens Total winnings: $ 9.6 million

Prize money: $ 4.1 million

Sponsors: $ 5.5 million As we can see, Roger Federer dominates this list in particular, obtaining an annual gain calculated really amazing, adding up the three values of cash prizes and sponsors.