New thieves of bodies – The Western

Science fiction and horror go hand in hand to “Assimilate”, original title directed by John Murlowski which clearly reminds us the tape of “Thieves of Bodies”, although here there are no pods, but a few small creatures black.

In the plot is known to Zach and Randy who would like to use hidden cameras to film his own reality.

Check it out:

But everything changes when his friend Kayla asks them to record it in secret to your father, because it thinks that it has been replaced by someone who looks exactly like him.

But when they realize that their neighbors are being murdered and replaced by a perfect copy of them, now their only chance of survival will be to record covertly the invasion and try to warn the rest of the world that the world is being replaced by people identical to their loved ones.

In the tape involved Joel Courtney, Calum Worthy, Andi Matichak, Katherine McNamara, Cam Gigandet, Mason McNulty and Terry Dale Parks.