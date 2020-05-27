Nestled between the Kardashians and in the absence of Sofia Richie, Scott Disick’s birthday

Despite the fact that Scott Disick he ended his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian several years ago, the clan what “adopted” as a member, to shows, the congratulations Kris, Khloé and Kim were dedicated to him on Instagram by his 37th birthday he celebrates, allegedly, in singleness. With several photos of your side, the stars of the reality we wished a happy day to the birthday boy who is part of your life and show the family since 2007, the year in which he made his debut in front of cameras with small appearances as a boyfriend Kourt. Thanks to his personality Disick, gradually won the hearts of everyone in the house of his then girlfriend, where he came to stay.



VIEW GALLERY





MORE RELATED NOTES

From the early hours of may 26, Kris Jenneryour exsuegra, published in Instagram a collage of pictures with Scott, with whom he has created such a special relationship like that has a mother and a son: “You’re a father, son, brother, colleague and friend, amazing!!! Thank you for bringing so much love and laughter to our family. Thank you for your sense of adventure, and for always being there, for all of us. You are charming and I love you! Mama K, hugs and kisses”wrote the matriarch of the family.



VIEW GALLERY





Another member of the family who has an excellent relationship with Scott is Khloé, who did not want this date to pass unnoticed: “Happy birthday Scott! Life would be so boring without you. Thanks for being a great brother to me. Health for you, I pray that this year be full of magic. Deserve the best. We have so much more life to live it forever family! I love you”it reads as a description of an album of his funniest moments.

For its part, Kim Kardashian he wrote on a photo with Scott: “We have so many memories together! You’re the best father, brother and friend that there is. Thank you for being a person so amazing for our family. I love you”. Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the clan, also made a nod to the birthday boy by posting a picture in which what we see in one of your roles more cute: the uncle of his daughter Stormi.



VIEW GALLERY





The great absent in this wave of congratulations public were, Kourtney Kardashian, mother of his three children and Sofia Richie his girlfriend with whom, according to reports US Weekly, is newly separated. The problems between Scott and Sofia began earlier this month when, as they passed together the contingency on the property that he has in Malibu, Disick decided to enter a rehabilitation clinic due to anxiety, and behavior problems that cause you the grief of their parents, who died in 2013. Everything seems to indicate that, after leaving the centre after that seeps to the news, the couple decided to put a pause on their relationship and continue separately.



