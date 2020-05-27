Miranda Kerr: “I’m bossy, no one gets in my way” | Celebrities, Vips

We’re in the press room. Not worth a pin. Swarovski presents in Sydney his collection of autumn-winter, of which Kerr is the image, and all the international media have flown up here to see it. The model, beauty, intelligent, has a good face for everyone. “I just landed in China. The flight has been terrible. And long. We have had to make a stopover of four hours in Singapore. But I am delighted to be here,” he says, still smiling, while he places the collar of the brand you have chosen for the occasion. When, that same night, at the dinner that the firm has organized for their guests –including directors, fashion magazine editors and entrepreneurs in the sector, it stands to salute table by table to the attendees and made selfies with anyone who asks for it, makes it very clear who he is: much more than a pretty face.

With a balanced mix of beauty and brain, the australian has managed to get to the top of the industry. Having pocketed more than 5 million euros in 2013, according to the calculated Forbestoday is the second model better paid. Only Gisele Bündchen exceeds it. That’s why you find it funny when those who have not been documented and ask him what he feels now that his career begins to dawn.

“I’ve been doing this since I was 14 years old,” he says. In April turned 31 and celebrated with a suggestive video –dressed playboy bunny for Easter, given the date– that he shared with his more than two and a half million followers on Facebook. The ability to go from sweet to sexy without apparent effort is one of the qualities that have made her a favorite of photographers. The same is naked before the lens of Mario Testino for a men’s magazine, that poses for the paparazzi playing in the park with their son Flynn. And even if us refuses to comment on certain issues –for example, the vision of the female body as an object to the fashion offers at times– to the british edition of GQ has no problem in tell you that you need a man in the bed, but enjoy looking at women and do not rule out exploring. Up to be controversial, as calculated by the time.

Trajectory control. From their early days in Australia –when a friend enrolled her in a modeling contest local, of course, won– until the turning point of his career in 2007 –the year he signed with Victoria’s Secret, which made him earn, in addition to millions of euros, the official title of supermodel–, Kerr has meditated every step. “It has been an interesting journey. I never thought that it would last for both. At first I took it very seriously; just amused me,” he says. Be a new Elle Macpherson –a label that, much to your dismay, you hang often– it was not his dream. The fashion was employed. Grew up in the countryside with his grandmother, surrounded by horses and with a poster of prince William of England hanging in his room.

A trip to Japan, in 2004, changed everything. “I realized how many possibilities offered by this work and started to see things in a different way. From that moment on, I was open to everything. The model is not a long-term career, that’s why I curré both. I knew that would not last long and I wanted to enjoy it while I could. I was working seven days a week, traveling from one continent to another. But that was until the birth of Flynn,” he tells us.

Although it has the reputation of evasive when it comes to commenting on your private life, Miranda loves to talk about his son. “It is getting huge. But he likes to take you in her arms. And I want to squeeze every last minute with him. It is the light of my life”, he says, even though that sounds cheesy. His son is also the reason why I decided to break her contract with Victoria’s Secret last year: “Required too much time and, as a mother, I could not commit myself. It was a risky decision, but I think that’s right. For me it is important to spend time with Flynn. If you work several days in a row, I make sure I have the weekend only to him.”

Today the model is more selective with the jobs they perform, a luxury that only the tops can afford. In his list of customers: H&M, Mango, Wonderbra, Swarovski… “I Need to collaborate with firms with which I identify. And I think that’s why clients respond so well. Know that if I give my image to a brand is because I trust her.” As an ambassador, has no rival: he dominates like few the ‘poetry’ of the industry. “Swarovski conveys a message of empowerment. Want to make shine to the women, to give them confidence in themselves. I also,” he continues. “My books are the best example.” With two volumes under his arm, titled Trust yourself and Empower yourself (in Spanish, Trust in yourself and Empodérate), the writer is just one more of its facets.

Business woman. Miranda is the perfect example of what the industry calls, with a certain tone eufemístico, the business model. Gone are the runways, and constantly be uploaded to a plane. This allows you to engage your child and their other chores. In 2009, Kerr launched her own line of organic cosmetics, Kora. A smart move considering that the sector of the natural beauty never ceases to grow: today it is a market of 22,000 million euros. “This is a project I’m involved 100%. We spent four years testing the formulas. I same the I tested. I involved in everything from product development to the strategy of expansion.” This year, after consolidating the US as its second best customer, has been released by Asia. There the australian is an idol of the masses. Which, coupled with the obsession of the oriental to wear a skin immaculate, has been shown to be of benefit. “Kora is an extension of me and my philosophy of life. I think that it is important to know what you put on your face.”

In search of perfection. Fierce advocate of a healthy lifestyle, speaks wonders of yoga and green smoothies. “I take each day. I put chia seeds, maca, spirulina… If you know how to take care of yourself, you can create a better version of yourself. I’m a perfectionist”. That’s why you have the habit of asking how it has done after an interview. “I think you can always improve,” he says.

The roll carefree model with tattoos and torn jeans, to Cara Delevingne, it’s not going with her. You prefer skirts to mid-calf, heels of five centimeters and handbags lady. The Birkin Hermes is your favorite. Strip to the classic. But there is something captivating in his image, that millions of people mimic. Not in vain, it is an icon of the street style. What a compliment? “Each must find his style. Authenticity is the key to success”. Hence it is that bothers you when you compare with Macpherson strut. Or when a journalist hinted at his assistant to edit their interviews. It is the only time of the press conference in which Miranda does not smile. “I would not allow. No one can speak for me.”

Kerr is not afraid to be blunt when it is needed. Perhaps this is one of the reasons that it has gained its fame of difficult. Do bossy? “I can be. Once I frame a goal nothing stands in my way,” he says. The facts we quote.