Milla Jovovich says goodbye to his history with the “Resident Evil”

After 15 years, Alice has value to face for the last time to a massive invasion zombie in Resident Evil: The final chapter, which opens this Friday in theaters.

His protagonist Milla Jovovich, who was a few days ago in our country to promote this film, it gives off the saga with nostalgia, but it goes with the conviction to leave a mark on the action movie made by women.

“I’m not ready to say goodbye to Alice. This has been one of the most difficult things in the world: saying goodbye to a project I’ve been involved for nearly 15 years and a character that I became so close. I really love Alice and I don’t know what I’m going to do,” she says in an interview.

“I am a big fan of video games for my little brother, and when they told me they would make the movie I was very excited because it is so different and so unique,” said the actress, referring to the tape that today is in the screens national.

“There are very few movies where the woman takes control in situations of action, so for me it was important to enhance that, I always thought that women have a strong place in this genre and that is what I always wanted to build,” he added.

The actress and top model with 41 years of age and recalls how it was that from Resident Evil changed her life forever as she met her now-husband Paul W. S. Anderson and formed a family.

“I am someone who likes to collaborate, so when I got involved in the first tape, there were many modifications of script, many conversations, brainstorming ideas and I think that the movie took a direction from there.

“In the first half of the saga was more involved, but after that point Paul (W. S. Anderson) and I had children and was very busy being a mom, so I was less committed about what was happening on the tapes Resident Evil” he shared how he conducted his personal life and his professional commitment.

Milla is aware that I already had that be the end of the saga, and to close with a flourish he decided to include his daughter, Ever Anderson, who is the girl that appears in this new production.

In addition, the cast included Ali Larter, Ruby Rose, Shawn Roberts, Fraser James, Eoin Macken, and the cuban William Levy, who for the first time is in a Hollywood movie.

“Resident Evil from the beginning it was a cast so diverse. You have a british director, but there are also actors of different nationalities. In this there is no difference, we are fortunate with the cast, are great actors and are very funny”, says Mile in relation to work equipment with which he lived during the filming.

Paul W. S. Anderson is waiting for the emergence of a new proposal for a film to work with his wife once more.

“I did seven movies with Milla. It is the most amazing person I have ever worked with, any director would be lucky to have her in your set. Definitely I see her as my muse, and I’d love to find another movie to do with it,” remarked Paul with regard to the protagonist of the tape, with the one who started their relationship when they were in one of the many films.

KEYS

FIGHT VS. “ZOMBIES”

The film saga Resident Evil it is based on the stories of video games from Capcom.

Milla Jovovich will be in the new film by James Franco Future World, which is written and directed by him.

The cast of the film was in our country for a premier with their fans in Mexico City.