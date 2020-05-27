Mary Pombo, Michelle Obama and other celebrities and personalities with the life that is marked by the multiple sclerosis

Happened a week before to celebrate the World Day of Multiple Sclerosis (if you still don’t know what is this disease, we invite you to click here). Maria Pombowith a black and white video, is desahogaba in Instagram. I was suffering pins and needles and some discomfort that made him think of that ailment that you know very well.

The own Mary revealed a few months ago his mother was diagnosed withmultiple sclerosis 20 years ago. Both she and her sister, Martha, have lived very close to the care that requires a patient of this disease. This last, even, he spent the first part of the quarantine to take care of her she, isolated with his father’s symptoms, his condition of person inmunodeprimida.

Mary, finally, suffers from myelitis (inflammation of the cord that, while concerned, believes that it may refer thanks to the medicine, in which he has deposited all his hopes), but there are other faces well known that well know what it is to live with sclerosisbecause you have been diagnosed with, or because it has been the case of a family member.

For example, Michelle Obama. No, she does not have it, but your father does. Of him and his courage to face the life in those conditions, has spoken on more than one occasion. Are diagnosed with it very young, but never ceased to work or fight to live a life as normal as possible. Hence, the former prime lady always referred to him as an example of how to look at face-to-face to a disease and throw the message that it has control.

In the case of Gloria Estefanhis struggle was also that of his father. And what has manifested these years, giving support to awareness-raising campaigns to make the lives of patients like him. First did participate in the album ‘Keep the Dream Alive RACE to Erase MS’, whose profits went to an organization in the united States for the study of multiple sclerosis. After, launching their own initiatives since its founding to make the life easier to those who live with’EM.

The writer JK Rowling, famous for her Harry Potter saga, lost his mother, when he was only 45 years, through the fault of the EM. Their involvement with the research to eliminate the disease or at least alleviate its effects came to the point that, when she turned that age with the death of her mother, donated 12 million to open a center dedicated to research on the same in Edinburgh.

Another who knows very well what it is to share the pain of a family that is facing she is Ozzy Osbourne. The vocalist of Black Sabbath announced in 2012 that his son Jack, who had already become tv star in the united States, had received the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. The reaction of Jack when listening to the doctor was the most frustrating thing: “I Just have a baby, work it is phenomenal… I could Not stop thinking: why now?”. Because things do not come when one expects…

When the sick are they

But, what celebrities have spoken openly of it? One of the last to post was the actress Selma Blair. His words reached us all to the heart. It was October of 2018, when he wrote in his social networks: “I’m disabled. I fall down sometimes. I drop things. My memory is clouded. And my left side is asking for directions to a GPS is broken. But we are on it. And I laugh, and I don’t know exactly what I’ll do, but I’ll do the best I can. Since my diagnosis ten and a half of the night of August 16, I have had the love and support of my friends.”

Little by little, he learned to live with it. As did his colleague of profession, famous for his role in ‘The Sopranos’, Jamie-Lynn Sigler. He opened their feelings to the world in January 2016. Had already spent 15 years getting used to the limitations imposed by this ailment. But, at the same time, giving the example that only the desire to strive or not to achieve the goals, are disabling.

“I told Luciano that he could no longer continue with him because I was going to become a huge burden. He told me: ‘Until now we loved you, but from now on I adore you, and together we will cope with this.'” As told in an interview Nicoletta Montovani, widow of Pavarotti, how he broke the news to her husband. And how the disease, far from being an obstacle, were joined by even more. Until the end of the days of the tenor.