Marvel Studios hires screenwriter of “Rick and Morty” for the third installment of “Ant-Man”

The screenwriter Jeff Loveness, one of the creators of the surreal animated series “Rick and Morty“will be in charge of writing the third film “Ant-Man“for the superhero franchise Marvel.

In addition to being responsible for the acclaimed fiction animated Cartoon Network, Loveness has developed the scripts for ceremonies and events so marked as the gala of the Oscars, the Emmy awards and even the traditional dinner of correspondents of the White House, reported this Friday specialized media.

For its part, Marvel will be in his new movie with the director of the previous installments, Peyton Reed directed “Ant-Man” (2015) and “Ant-Man and the Wasp“.

Also repeated in the lead role actor Paul Ruddthat will meet with Evangeline Lilly.

In accordance with The Hollywood Reporterthis contract was closed days before the film industry paralizase completely because of the coronavirus.

It remains to be seen if the plans of this tape, which has not yet entered production phase, are altered by this health crisis and economic, as deliveries of Marvel’s already planned as a “Black Widow“have had to be postponed.

The previous installment of this superhero, “Ant-Man and the Wasp“was the movie number 20 of Marvel Studios, and raised $ 76 million in its premiere, a 33 % more than its predecessor, which premiered in 2015.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp“it worked as a sequel of “Ant-Man“and “Captain America: Civil War“with a story centered on the mission to find Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer), the mother of Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly).

“I love to represent a type that has a series of internal conflicts because, on the one hand, is somewhat reluctant to be a superhero, but what it is and it will ‘work’ of the city. And, on the other, what you really want is to be a good parent and be at home with her daughter”, told EFE Rudd in an interview last year for the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame“.