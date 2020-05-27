Los Locos Addams, Zombieland and Scammers of Wall Street arrive to the billboard

Who can stop the Quietly ironic? To be the question that incites the premieres of the Billboard, there are several contenders but no favorite. Maybe Jennifer Lopez reach the top with Scammers of Wall Street or the nostalgia push Zombieland: coup de grace to the first places.

What they crave?

Address: Jim Cummings

Star: Jim Cummings, Kendal Farr, Nican Robinson, Jocelyn DeBoer

Synopsis: The story of Jimmy Arnaud, a police officer from Texas who do everything they can to educate your daughter. A portrait of tragicomic of the united States to drift.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TA9BCnfwGtY(/embed)

The light of the end of the world (Light of my Life, 2019)

Address: Casey Affleck

Star: Anna Pniowsky, Casey Affleck, Tom Bower, Elisabeth Moss

Synopsis: This is the story of the journey of a father and his daughter out of the society a decade after a pandemic wiped out half the world’s population. While the father struggles to protect his daughter, are put to the test your link and also the character of humanity.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dB97GH2H2Vc(/embed)

The triumph of living (2019)

AddressBy : Ricardo Tavera

Star: Ana Patricia Rojo, Uriel Reymund, Marcos Valdés, Carlos Ignacio

SynopsisBy : Rodrigo has over 12 years of age and his life has been marked by the pain, accidents and disease. In a mysterious feast Rodrigo meets 6 children on their adventure to defeat ailments, shocking accidents, and even cancer. Rodrigo in a hospital meets the love of his life, without imagining who it would be, his life would change, completely transforming his life and the life of millions of people with only one object: “The Refutation”.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpN5i4JYRi4(/embed)

Boonie Bears: An Adventure in Miniature (2019)

Address: Flight Lin

Synopsis: Vick, a lumberjack who lives in the forest, decides to buy a mysterious machine to an old friend. While trying to find the true power of the machine, don Vick discovers that serves to shrink objects! At that time, Vick creates a plan to shrink the bears Briar and Bramble, who will always cause problems, but their plans go wrong and by accident the three of them make small. It is as well as the now three friends in miniature size, embark on an adventure to try to return to its actual size.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDo5NbrkHSM(/embed)

The package (Welcome to Acapulco, 2019)

AddressBy : Guillermo Ivan

Star: Michael Kingsbaker, Ana Serradilla, Michael Madsen, Paul Sorvino, William Baldwin

Synopsis: A video game designer, Matt Booth, has only one chance to save his career by launching the largest project in the Video Game Awards in New Mexico. After meeting with a friend at the airport and take a few drinks before your flight, and end up in Acapulco. As soon as it lands is fleeing criminals, killers are very dangerous and the feds, all looking for a mysterious package that supposedly has gone from smuggling, but he has no idea of anything. By partnering with a beautiful fatal woman will have to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hf8fWEsMhYY(/embed)

Scammers of Wall Street (Hustlers, 2019)

Address: Lorene Scafaria

Star: Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles

Synopsis: Sharp follows a group of former employees of a strip club who unite to take revenge of their clients on Wall Street.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WA9LrObElL8(/embed)

Zombieland: coup de grace (Zombieland: Double Tap, 2019)

Address: Ruben Fleischer

Star: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, Zoey Deutch

Synopsis: A decade after becoming a success in movie theaters, and a cult movie cast, original (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone) meets with the director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool) for Zombieland Shot of Grace. In the sequel, written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callahan, and using a comedic approach that reaches up to the White House, these four warriors must fight a new type of zombies and humans that have evolved since the first film but above all to face the difficulties of seeing it grow to the members of his peculiar family.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nlIl8BaInC8(/embed)

Address: Humberto Hinojosa Ozcáriz

StarBy : Luis de la Rosa, Miguel Rodarte, Natasha Dupeyron, Andrés Almeida

Synopsis: When Ian finds out that Jorge is not his biological father, launches into the search of your true origin. There he discovers that he is the son of Andre, an ex-actor of tv novels failed. The encounter between the two triggers an avalanche of doubts, and adventures, who along with their friends, and Vaquita will lead them to rediscover the sense of being a son and a father.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5NVHefW0kSI(/embed)

Los Locos Addams (The Addams Family, 2019)

Address: Conrad Vernon

Synopsis: The return of the peculiar and macabre Addams family. A clan led by Morticia, devilishly devoted to her husband and children, and Gomez, a stylish and sinister father, passionately in love with his wife. Their children are Merlina, a brilliant and sinister teenager with much wit, and Pericles, a menacing 10 year old boy who loves any kind of evil you can find.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pAlux0KTgSw(/embed)