Lily Collins “strangely” crave “nervousness” in their roles of action

Lily Collins is longing for the feeling of “nervousness” when it assumes a new role because without that, and exploring different sides of herself could not grow as an actress.

Lily Collins “strangely” crave “nervousness”.

The actress 31-year-old plays the role of Lauren Monroe, whose father, the patriarch of a political family rich and powerful, dies and leaves him an envelope that contains instructions for getting to a cabin, in the upcoming thriller indie ‘Heritage’.

In the hut, the woman lies to a man in prison, that opens the door to the secrets that threaten to unravel and destroy their lives and everyone around them.

And Lily, who is the daughter of the star of Genesis, Phil Collins and his ex-wife, Jill Tavelman, has admitted that in interpreting the character, was buried in “emotional places” that had never happened before, and it was scary, but believes it is the only way the actors can “improve” reliving difficult experiences of the past through their work.

She told him to Collider.com: “I Am constantly looking to explore different sides of myself and the ship, that he had not done before.

“And so, through Lauren, I was able to delve into emotional places that had no and to put myself in your head space, and these were those who had not been with any other character before.

“So, definitely I was nervous, but it is a nervousness that strangely longing because I know that me is pressing”.

“It is a thing so strange and twisted that the actors can do.”

“You work through the emotions and experiences of your past, but at the same time, you can move through things and overcome them.

“You always want to keep a little of those things that you can turn to, to emotional scenes in movies and for your work. It is something strange that we have to do, but I think that just pushes you and makes you better as an actor.”

Meanwhile, Lily, who spoke about her battle against anorexia and bulimia during his teenage years, he admitted previously that the separation of his father’s third wife, Orianne Ceveyn, was the catalyst for her eating disorder.

She said: “My life felt out of control. I could not bear the pain and the confusion that surrounded the divorce of my father.

“I found it hard to balance being a teenager with follow two different races for adults, both chosen by myself, but focused on my appearance”.

