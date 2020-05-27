Khloé Kardashian puts on sale his luxurious mansion in Los Angeles | nndc-nnes | Shows

After appearing completely renewed in their social networks, it transpired that Khloé Kardashian would be looking for new winds and who has put on sale his luxury mansion in Calabasas, Los Angeles, for $ 19 million, as revealed on TMZ.

The above-mentioned portal notes that the socialite has been sold the residence in which you have been going through the quarantine with her daughter True, and your former spouse Tristan Thompson 18’950,000 million dollars.

This home is located in the exclusive residential The Oaks, has 11 thousand square feet, has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. In addition, we will not lack detail because it has a large kitchen, a library, a cinema, a swimming pool with hot tub and even a house for guests.

The member of the clan Kardashian purchased this property after a divorce from Lamar Oden in 2013 and the building has its history, whether that Khloé is not the only celebrity who has enjoyed this place.

Among its previous owners include Justin Bieber, and Eddie Murphy, although the sister Kardashian took to completely renew the place, which is located near the residences of her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner.

As can be seen in social networks, over the years has been able to see Khloé Kardashian and her little daughter True have enjoyed this home and its exterior.

Moreover, Khloé’s not the only one in the clan Kardashian has decided a change of scenery during the quarantine period. Her little sister, Kylie Jenner, bought a mansion for $ 36 million in Los Angeles.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

The first season of “Control Z” is now available on Netflix

The first season of “Control Z” is now available on Netflix