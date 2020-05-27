Khloe Kardashian has trained hard during the quarantine

“/>

The socialite has been training hard to maintain the physical and mental health with the help of your coach.

With the gyms closed due to the outbreak of coronavirus, Khloe Kardashian has to train in your own home. But who has a personal trainer and in home a private gym in the mansion do not need to leave the house during the pandemic.

And Khloe showed that, even in times of confinement-social, she has been training hard to maintain the physical and mental health with the help of his coach for several years, Don, the creator and founder of the method of Don-A-Matrix.

The socialite and businesswoman has published in Instagram how have been your workouts with your personal trainer. She shared a video, filmed by Don, who adapted the stroller in True Thompson, their daughter of two years, to his famous resistance bands for Khloe’s drawn on a slight slope in your condo, with your own body.

In the video, Khloe seems to tire, but do not give up.

Khloe also lost the training that Don makes in his official account of Instagram, and through her website, where she sells her exercise routines.

Don was responsible for the amazing physical change of Khloe, who has always fought against the scale and now has finally found a way to stay healthy.

But Gift is not only the trainer of Khloe. It has many famous guests such as Kris Jenner, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kanye West, Fergie, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson, among others.