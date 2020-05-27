Katy Perry leaves to see his tummy pregnancy in a bathing suit, next to his fiance, Orlando Bloom. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Definitely, we were all moved very much to know the news that Katy Perry they would become parents, and although the actor already has a son with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, to see a singer in the sweet waiting, it is a tenderness. On this occasion, Katy Perry leaves to see his tummy pregnancy in a bathing suit, next to his fiance, Orlando Bloom.

The beautiful couple was captured by Daily Mail as I walked out to the beach over the weekend, when they are commemorated in the united States the Memorial day. Katy Perry, carrying your puppy, and next to Orlando Bloom and his fatherarrived to enjoy a sunny day in Santa Barbara, also accompanied by family and friends.

But who, no doubt, attracted most attention, was the interpreter of California Gurlswho showed off her tummy bulging from her advanced pregnancywhile wearing a bathing suit with vintage flower print.

Katy Perry was well protected from the sun, with a hat beach, flip flops in yellow and green tones, although not carrying face cloths, as they all do now by the pandemic.

Orlando Bloom, for his part, came showing his marked abdomen, in a short short black and a hat to shade from the sun, while he helped his father-in-law to condition the space where they would be installed to enjoy the beach.

The beautiful artist has stated that the quarantine has helped you prepare for being a mother, because that can not be provided even in public, and has dedicated his time completely to your pregnancy and your future husband in your home.

“Children gravitate to me through my music, so I’m used to them, but I’m not used to that wake me up very early in the morning looking at me from the side of my bed!” she said.

Mom-to-be Katy Perry puts her baby bump on full display in a swimsuit as she hits California beach with shirtless fiancé Orlando Bloom. The pair have been enjoying Memorial Day Weekend in the singer’s hometown of Santa Barbara pic.twitter.com/1fo4LFRqdx — Lilian Chan (@bestgug)

May 26, 2020





