Kaitlyn Dever and Joey King will star as “The Wildest Animals in Griffith Park”

Two of the young promises of Hollywood will come together to estelarizar a new comedy series called “The Wildest Animals in Griffith Park” developed by the creators of The Peanut Butter Falcon, Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwart, being produced by Margot Robbie.

Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart, Unbelievable) and Joey King (The Kissing Booth, The Act) both nominated in the Golden Globes, will be the main protagonists of the promising tv series.

The program, according to THR, will be based on the actual experiences of the producers, will continue the history to the story of “Diane” and “Jackie” who decide to move in secret to a park to find your “wild life” and your purpose in life, running into the pair of Andy and Blair.

By the time you do not have a release date tentative but it is mentioned that when you build high expectations for leaders of services streaming like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video prepare bids to obtain the transmission rights, although there are more competitors, there will be to wait for new official announcements.